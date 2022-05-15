Original U.Today article

DOGE and SHIB Price Analysis for May 15

Price Analysis
Sun, 05/15/2022 - 16:50
article image
Denys Serhiichuk
Can the meme coins bounce back faster than most of the other cryptocurrencies?
Bulls are slightly recovering their positions, according to the CoinMarketCap ranking.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap
DOGE/USD

DOGE could not follow the bounceback of most of the other coins with a decline of 1.34% over the last 24 hours.

DOGE/USD chart by TradingView
DOGE keeps trading sideways after the false breakout of the formed support level at $0.07 on the daily chart. The volume has declined, which means that the meme coin needs more time to accumulate power for a further sharp move.

In this case, sideways trading between $0.0850 and $0.0950 is the more likely scenario for the next few days.

DOGE is trading at $0.0879 at press time.

SHIB/USD

Unlike DOGE, the rate of SHIB has increased by 1.09%.

SHIB/USD chart by TradingView
Despite the growth, SHIB is trading close to the support level at $0.0000110, which means that buyers still lack power to start the short-term growth. If sellers' pressure continues and the daily candle closes near $0.000011, there is a possibility of expecting the decline to the $0.000010 mark soon.

SHIB is trading at $0.00001224 at press time.

article image
About the author
Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

