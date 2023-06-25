DOGE and SHIB Price Analysis for June 25

Original U.Today article

How long will rise of DOGE and SHIB last?

A correction might have arrived on the cryptocurrency market as the majority of the coins are in the red zone.

DOGE/USD

The rate of DOGE has fallen by 0.44% since yesterday. Over the last week, the price has risen by 8.69%.

On the daily chart, the price of DOGE has not declined after yesterday's bearish candle. However, bulls have run out of power and cannot maintain growth from the current levels. A further upward move is only possible if the bar closes above the $0.07 zone.

DOGE is trading at $0.06768 at press time.

SHIB/USD

SHIB has also joined the list of falling coins, going down by 0.80%.

From the technical point of view, SHIB is trading similarly to DOGE as the price is accumulating strength for a further move. The selling volume has slightly declined, which means that ongoing consolidation in the narrow range of $0.0000078-$0.00008 is the more likely scenario for the next few days.

SHIB is trading at $0.00000796 at press time.