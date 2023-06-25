Original U.Today article

DOGE and SHIB Price Analysis for June 25

Sun, 06/25/2023 - 15:18
article image
Denys Serhiichuk
How long will rise of DOGE and SHIB last?
A correction might have arrived on the cryptocurrency market as the majority of the coins are in the red zone.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

DOGE/USD

The rate of DOGE has fallen by 0.44% since yesterday. Over the last week, the price has risen by 8.69%.

On the daily chart, the price of DOGE has not declined after yesterday's bearish candle. However, bulls have run out of power and cannot maintain growth from the current levels. A further upward move is only possible if the bar closes above the $0.07 zone.

DOGE is trading at $0.06768 at press time.

SHIB/USD

SHIB has also joined the list of falling coins, going down by 0.80%.

From the technical point of view, SHIB is trading similarly to DOGE as the price is accumulating strength for a further move. The selling volume has slightly declined, which means that ongoing consolidation in the narrow range of $0.0000078-$0.00008 is the more likely scenario for the next few days.

SHIB is trading at $0.00000796 at press time.

Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

