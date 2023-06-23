DOGE Price Analysis for June 23

Original U.Today article

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Buyers are trying to hold the initiative despite sellers' pressure.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

DOGE/USD

The rate of DOGE has risen by 0.75% over the last 24 hours.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the rate of DOGE is on its way to the resistance after a false breakout of the support at $0.06547. In addition, the volume is rising, which confirms bulls' power. In this case, the breakout of the $0.06677 mark can be a prerequisite for a blast to the $0.06750 zone.

Image by TradingView

On the daily time frame, the price of DOGE is also more bullish than bearish as the rate has not declined after a false breakout of the recently formed level at $0.06677. If the closure near it happens, the rise is about to continue to the $0.068 area the next week.

Image by TradingView

On the bigger chart, DOGE has not entered a midterm bullish trend yet as the rate remains trading below the vital level at $0.07. In this case, there is still a chance to see a local correction.

Overall, the price is far from the key levels, which means that sideways trading in the area of $0.064-$0.068 is the more likely scenario until the end of the month.

DOGE is trading at $0.06665 at press time.