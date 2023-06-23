Original U.Today article

DOGE Price Analysis for June 23

Fri, 06/23/2023
Denys Serhiichuk
Has rate of DOGE faced overbought zone yet?
Buyers are trying to hold the initiative despite sellers' pressure.

DOGE/USD

The rate of DOGE has risen by 0.75% over the last 24 hours.

On the hourly chart, the rate of DOGE is on its way to the resistance after a false breakout of the support at $0.06547. In addition, the volume is rising, which confirms bulls' power. In this case, the breakout of the $0.06677 mark can be a prerequisite for a blast to the $0.06750 zone.

On the daily time frame, the price of DOGE is also more bullish than bearish as the rate has not declined after a false breakout of the recently formed level at $0.06677. If the closure near it happens, the rise is about to continue to the $0.068 area the next week.

On the bigger chart, DOGE has not entered a midterm bullish trend yet as the rate remains trading below the vital level at $0.07. In this case, there is still a chance to see a local correction.

Overall, the price is far from the key levels, which means that sideways trading in the area of $0.064-$0.068 is the more likely scenario until the end of the month.

DOGE is trading at $0.06665 at press time.

About the author
Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

