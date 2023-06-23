DOGE Price Analysis for June 23

Buyers are trying to hold the initiative despite sellers' pressure.
Top coins by CoinMarketCap
DOGE/USD
The rate of DOGE has risen by 0.75% over the last 24 hours.
Image by TradingView
On the hourly chart, the rate of DOGE is on its way to the resistance after a false breakout of the support at $0.06547. In addition, the volume is rising, which confirms bulls' power. In this case, the breakout of the $0.06677 mark can be a prerequisite for a blast to the $0.06750 zone.
Image by TradingView
On the daily time frame, the price of DOGE is also more bullish than bearish as the rate has not declined after a false breakout of the recently formed level at $0.06677. If the closure near it happens, the rise is about to continue to the $0.068 area the next week.
Image by TradingView
On the bigger chart, DOGE has not entered a midterm bullish trend yet as the rate remains trading below the vital level at $0.07. In this case, there is still a chance to see a local correction.
Overall, the price is far from the key levels, which means that sideways trading in the area of $0.064-$0.068 is the more likely scenario until the end of the month.
DOGE is trading at $0.06665 at press time.