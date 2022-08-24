Original U.Today article

DOGE and SHIB Price Analysis for August 24

Wed, 08/24/2022 - 18:34
article image
Denys Serhiichuk
Can the meme coins outperform other top crypyocurrencies?
DOGE and SHIB Price Analysis for August 24
Both sides are failing to seize control over the market, according to the CoinMarketCap ranking.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

DOGE/USD

The price of DOGE has gone down by 0.24%.

DOGE/USD chart by TradingView

DOGE is trading in the middle of the channel between the support at $0.06702 and the resistance at $0.07118.

An uptick is only possible if the meme coin returns to the $0.07 mark.

DOGE is trading at $0.0688 at press time.

SHIB/USD

Unlike DOGE, the price of SHIB has risen by 0.24%.

SHIB/USD chart by TradingView

From the technical point of view, SHIB is trading similar to DOGE as the price is stuck in the middle of the channel. The volume is low, meaning that none of the sides has accumulated strength for the rise.

In this case, continued sideways trading is the more likely scenario for the following days.

SHIB is trading at $0.00001326 at press time.

article image
About the author
Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

