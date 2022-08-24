DOGE and SHIB Price Analysis for August 24

Original U.Today article

Can the meme coins outperform other top crypyocurrencies?

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Both sides are failing to seize control over the market, according to the CoinMarketCap ranking.

DOGE/USD

The price of DOGE has gone down by 0.24%.

DOGE is trading in the middle of the channel between the support at $0.06702 and the resistance at $0.07118.

An uptick is only possible if the meme coin returns to the $0.07 mark.

DOGE is trading at $0.0688 at press time.

SHIB/USD

Unlike DOGE, the price of SHIB has risen by 0.24%.

From the technical point of view, SHIB is trading similar to DOGE as the price is stuck in the middle of the channel. The volume is low, meaning that none of the sides has accumulated strength for the rise.

In this case, continued sideways trading is the more likely scenario for the following days.

SHIB is trading at $0.00001326 at press time.