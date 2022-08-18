DOGE and SHIB Price Analysis for August 18

The market is slowly changing to red as the bears' pressure increases.
DOGE/USD
DOGE has followed the bearish scenario falling by 1.73%.
Despite the fall, DOGE remains trading above the level at $0.07759. Until the price is above it, bulls keep controlling the situation on the market.
However, the meme coin might need more time to accumulate power for growth to the $0.09 mark.
DOGE is trading at $0.08062 at press time.
SHIB/USD
SHIB is more of a loser than DOGE today, going down by 5.66% over the past day.
The rate of SHIB keeps falling after the false breakout of the mirror level at $0.00001704. At the moment, the price is stuck in the middle of a narrow channel. Sideways trading between $0.000015 and $0.000016 is the more likely scenario for the upcoming days.
SHIB is trading at $0.00001464 at press time.