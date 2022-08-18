Original U.Today article

DOGE and SHIB Price Analysis for August 18

Thu, 08/18/2022 - 16:36
article image
Denys Serhiichuk
Have DOGE and SHIB found support levels for bounceback?
DOGE and SHIB Price Analysis for August 18
The market is slowly changing to red as the bears' pressure increases.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

DOGE/USD

DOGE has followed the bearish scenario falling by 1.73%.

DOGE/USD chart by TradingView

Despite the fall, DOGE remains trading above the level at $0.07759. Until the price is above it, bulls keep controlling the situation on the market.

However, the meme coin might need more time to accumulate power for growth to the $0.09 mark.

DOGE is trading at $0.08062 at press time.

SHIB/USD

SHIB is more of a loser than DOGE today, going down by 5.66% over the past day.

SHIB/USD chart by TradingView

The rate of SHIB keeps falling after the false breakout of the mirror level at $0.00001704. At the moment, the price is stuck in the middle of a narrow channel. Sideways trading between $0.000015 and $0.000016 is the more likely scenario for the upcoming days.

SHIB is trading at $0.00001464 at press time.

About the author
Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

