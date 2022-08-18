DOGE and SHIB Price Analysis for August 18

Original U.Today article

Have DOGE and SHIB found support levels for bounceback?

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

The market is slowly changing to red as the bears' pressure increases.

DOGE/USD

DOGE has followed the bearish scenario falling by 1.73%.

Despite the fall, DOGE remains trading above the level at $0.07759. Until the price is above it, bulls keep controlling the situation on the market.

However, the meme coin might need more time to accumulate power for growth to the $0.09 mark.

DOGE is trading at $0.08062 at press time.

SHIB/USD

SHIB is more of a loser than DOGE today, going down by 5.66% over the past day.

The rate of SHIB keeps falling after the false breakout of the mirror level at $0.00001704. At the moment, the price is stuck in the middle of a narrow channel. Sideways trading between $0.000015 and $0.000016 is the more likely scenario for the upcoming days.

SHIB is trading at $0.00001464 at press time.