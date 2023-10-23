Deutsche Telekom, MultiversX Teamed Up for Novel Web3 Experiences

Deutsche Telekom MMS joins the MultiversX Network as a validator, to verify transactions, create blocks and protect the network from attacks. The Deutsche Telekom partnership will enable fast, secure and cost-effective Web3 applications.

Communications giant Deutsche Telekom works with MultiversX for Web3 adoption

As a validator, Deutsche Telekom MMS plays an important role. The company ensures that the blockchain network remains secure and trustworthy. The basis for this is Deutsche Telekom's own multi-cloud strategy , high-performance infrastructure, 24/7 maintenance by experts and a wealth of experience in managed networks.

Image by MultiversX

MultiversX has created a highly scalable, efficient and secure blockchain architecture capable of supporting high demand enterprise, DeFi, Web3 and Metaverse applications. With nearly 350 million transactions and over two million accounts, the company is driving the use of the Metaverse. MultiversX offers several products for digital experiences. Its innovative "Adaptive State Sharding" technology divides the blockchain into segments, also called "shards", which enables linear scalability.

Join programs for massive Web3 adoption and progress

New protocol upgrades set to extend the network’s capacity to over 100K transactions per second were showcased yesterday during the xDay conference.

Dirk Röder, responsible for the Web3 Infrastructure & Solutions Team at Deutsche Telekom MMS stresses the importance of collaboration with MultiversX

The Metaverse needs secure infrastructures because digital experiences and the gaming world for the masses require stable networks. I am happy to take the next step in Web3 together with MultiversX and to shape this new era

Beniamin Mincu, MultiversX CEO is sure that the new collaboration might advance stack of opportunities available for metaverse and Web3 enthusiasts globally:

A strong sign of blockchain's progress is when industry veterans pay attention to and actively participate in it. Today, we are further pushing Web3's potential by creating new pathways and exploring new experiences with Deutsche Telekom MMS

MultiversX develops a highly scalable, secure and decentralized blockchain network created to enable radically new applications, for users, businesses, society, and the new metaverse frontier.