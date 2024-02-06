DeeStream (DST) Pre-Sale Spotlighted by Investors in February as Binance Coin (BNB) and Solana (SOL) Top Altcoins Hold The Positions

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Since the year opened, many tokens have seen pluses and minuses in varying degrees. For some cryptos (and their holders), 2024 has been a year of positives, with a few negatives here and there. For many others, the reverse is the case, mostly experiencing downtrends since the new year.

While it is still early in the year, some tokens are exhibiting signs that analysts use to determine how they are likely to perform for the rest of the year. We consider some tokens, Binance Coin (BNB) and Solana (SOL), through this lens, to see predictions on their future.

At the same time, DeeStream (DST) established itself as the streaming crypto in presale.

Short unstable period for Binance Coin (BNB) comes to an end?

Binance Coin (BNB) started February some cents over $300 and has remained around that range. For Binance Coin (BNB) investors, its movements have been somewhat frustrating, with the token failing to record a significant rise. This could be coming to an end, with Binance Coin (BNB) seeing a spike up to $306.31 at time of writing.

The question of whether Binance Coin (BNB) can sustain this and springboard even higher remains unanswered, but experts say to expect little.

Investors remain optimistic despite Solana (SOL) slope

Solana (SOL) had a good start to the month, rising to $102.12 by the second day but hasn't done well since. Since dropping to $97, Solana (SOL) has seen no real growth. Investors still have much to look forward to about Solana (SOL) especially as it sees many new (and popular) projects.

DeeStream (DST) records new investors

Dubbed the "Crypto YouTube" by many observers, DeeStream (DST) is a project that blends decentralized management and live content-sharing. Although it is yet to launch, it already holds great promise. At its core, DeeStream (DST) looks to make content easier to access and more rewarding.

For example, it lowers content regulation which often restricts the expression of streamers and controls what users can view. It also ensures that streamers can get the money they've made on the platform quickly and as soon as they want it. With other platforms, withdrawals can take up to five days to process.

Whether users want to deposit or withdraw on DeeStream (DST), the platform has greatly reduced transaction fees. With many cryptos available for making payments, users can pay with the coins they have. And unlike other platforms, users can swap their tokens on the platform.

The promises are better for investors. Opting in to DeeStream (DST) costs only $0.035 per unit and gives governance rights. Buying it in presale allows users to get the token at a low price and also allows them to earn from the revenue that DeeStream (DST) generates.