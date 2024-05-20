Ethereum (ETH) Nears Key Breakout, Eyes $4,000 Target

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Ethereum (ETH), the second-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, is on the verge of a significant breakout, according to prominent crypto analyst Jelle. In a recent tweet , Jelle highlighted a potentially bullish setup for Ethereum, noting that ETH was close to breaking out from a falling wedge.

The analyst mentioned that after reclaiming the 100-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA), ETH only needed a little push to break out from the multi-month continuation pattern, with a target of over $4,000. The falling wedge pattern, a technical analysis tool, is typically seen as a bullish indicator, suggesting that a significant price movement could be imminent.

Reclaiming the 100-day EMA is a crucial step for Ethereum, as it often acts as a support level, reinforcing the potential for an upward breakout. If ETH successfully breaks out of the falling wedge, it could target the $4,000 mark, a significant psychological and technical level for the cryptocurrency. This potential move could attract more investors, further driving up the price and trading volume.

Bullish signals emerge for ETH

As of the latest data, Ethereum is trading at $3,101, experiencing a slight decline of 0.28% in the past 24 hours. Despite this minor drop, the ETH price has shown a positive trend over the past week, gaining 4.07%. This upward momentum is reflected in the increased trading activity, with the 24-hour trading volume surging by 35.51% to reach $11.17 billion.

Moreover, technical indicators further support the bullish outlook for the Ethereum price. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) stands at 51.93, which is indicative of bullish sentiment on the market. Notably, the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) level is at −26.25, signaling a buying opportunity for investors.