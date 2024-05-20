Advertisement
AD

    XRP Skyrockets 93% in Volume Amid Painful Bull Liquidation

    Advertisement
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    XRP's trading volume has skyrocketed by 93% within past 24 hours, driven by intense derivatives activity and significant bullish liquidations
    Mon, 20/05/2024 - 12:09
    XRP Skyrockets 93% in Volume Amid Painful Bull Liquidation
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    In a notable market shift, the trading volume of derivatives on the popular cryptocurrency XRP has soared by an astonishing 93% within the last 24 hours, according to recent data from CoinGlass.

    Advertisement

    This surge is highlighted by a notable increase in turnover of perpetual futures on XRP climbing to $661.08 million. At the same time, the spot market for XRP experienced a 68% increase in trading volume, reaching an impressive $800 million.

    Related
    Mon, 05/20/2024 - 09:47
    Ripple CTO Explains Why They Are Biggest XRP Sellers
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev

    This combined activity has propelled the total turnover of XRP on centralized platforms to a substantial $1.46 billion within a single day. With XRP's market capitalization at $28.32 billion, the trading volume now represents approximately 5.1% of its total value, suggesting a significant yet not overwhelming level of trading activity.

    Bulls take L

    However, the rise in trading activity has been accompanied by a remarkable surge in liquidations of long positions. Over the past 24 hours, a staggering $935,280 million in bullish positions have been liquidated, in stark contrast to the relatively minor $74,580 liquidated from bearish positions. 

    This divergence of a staggering 1,254% is quite telling of what is happening on the market right now.

    ""
    Source: CoinGlass

    While the increased activity signals strong investor interest, the significant liquidations of bullish positions indicate a painful correction for many traders.

    Related
    Sat, 05/18/2024 - 15:49
    Ripple v. SEC: What's Next as Legal Battle Rages On
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    ""
    XRP to USD by CoinMarketCap

    As of now, XRP is priced around $0.50 per token. The chart reveals that the XRP price has been quoting within an upward corridor since May 2023, with the upper dynamic resistance now at $0.80 per token. As the token continues to attract attention with its dynamic performance, the market remains on high alert for potential volatility.

    #XRP #XRP Price Analysis #XRP News #Ripple News
    About the author
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev

    Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

    Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

    He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

    related image Ripple Transfers 50 Million XRP Tokens - What's Happening?
    2024/05/20 12:04
    Ripple Transfers 50 Million XRP Tokens - What's Happening?
    Mushumir ButtMushumir Butt
    related image Satoshi Nakamoto Just Received Unsolicited Gift: Details
    2024/05/20 12:04
    Satoshi Nakamoto Just Received Unsolicited Gift: Details
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
    related image Litecoin (LTC) Whales Waking Up: Details
    2024/05/20 12:04
    Litecoin (LTC) Whales Waking Up: Details
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    CryptoGames Integrates Polygon (MATIC) for Enhanced User Experience
    Fairspin Unveils TFS Token: The Game-Changer in iGaming
    Solana Meme Coin Penguiana Hits Softcap As The Presale Raises Over 1500 SOL, Set To Release P2E Game Demo Next Month
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Ripple Transfers 50 Million XRP Tokens - What's Happening?
    XRP Skyrockets 93% in Volume Amid Painful Bull Liquidation
    Satoshi Nakamoto Just Received Unsolicited Gift: Details
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD