DeeStream (DST) Asset Pre-Sale On-Boarding Traders in Q1, 2024 as Uniswap (UNI), Immutable (IMX) Announce Major Upgrades

Guest Author
DeeStream (DST) asset sale campaign keeps running
Tue, 20/02/2024 - 12:28
Contents
In this article, we delve into the current status of the Uniswap (UNI) and Immutable (IMX) markets amidst the ongoing crypto rally. We analyze the fluctuations in prices and the movements of investors' profits. 

Now primary focus lies in exploring the rationale behind investors' growing interest in directing their profits towards DeeStream (DST), a novel blockchain streaming platform poised to disrupt the live streaming industry.

Supporters of DeeStream (DST) can take part in pre-sale and buy tokens here.

Uniswap (UNI) to launch Uniswap v4 in Q3

The price of Uniswap (UNI) has experienced a noteworthy uptick of over 10% in the past month, climbing from $6.71 to $7.42. This positive momentum is attributed to the prevailing bullish rally, which has shifted the overall trend for the month from negative to positive. Notably, Uniswap's price has surged by approximately 32% from its lowest point on January 23, driven by the momentum of the broader market rally.

The upcoming launch of Uniswap v4 in the third quarter of this year adds another layer of potential for Uniswap (UNI) to sustain its positive trend beyond the current rally. This anticipated development could catalyze renewed investor interest and confidence in the project, potentially contributing to sustained price growth for Uniswap (UNI) in the future.

Impressive gains for Immutable (IMX) investors

The recent bullish rally in the cryptocurrency market seems to have favored Immutable (IMX), with the token experiencing a remarkable surge from $2.04 to $3.13, marking an impressive gain of over 50%. Despite signs of waning interest, indicated by a notable decrease in trading volume over recent days, investors have managed to capitalize on substantial profits. Now, some of these investors are reallocating their gains into promising opportunities like DeeStream (DST).

Investors are rushing into DeeStream (DST)

DeeStream (DST) is poised to disrupt the live-streaming market by leveraging the power of blockchain technology and decentralization.

As the first web3 platform with a fully decentralized streaming model, connecting fans worldwide, DeeStream (DST) enjoys a significant first-mover advantage in this rapidly expanding market.

For investors seeking lucrative opportunities, stage 1 of the presale is currently underway, with tokens priced at just $0.035. In addition to the potential for significant gains, presale investors stand to earn a revenue share proportionate to their holdings. Furthermore, token holders play a pivotal role in the platform's governance, participating in key decision-making processes and proposing enhancements to the ecosystem.

With a vibrant community of streamers and fans incentivized to contribute to its growth, DeeStream (DST) assures investors of a thriving ecosystem. Moreover, the platform prioritizes security, having successfully passed its audit, and ensures secure, transparent, and immutable transactions on the blockchain.

Experienced investors recognize the value of early entry into promising projects like DeeStream (DST), where substantial gains are often realized. We believe that this represents precisely such an opportunity.

Find out more about the DeeStream presale by visiting the website here

#DeeStream
