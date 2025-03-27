Advertisement
AD
Advertisement

    Decentralized Platform Sogni AI Surpasses 25 Million Renders

    By Dan Burgin
    Thu, 27/03/2025 - 13:00
    Sogni AI has attracted over 310,000 artists to its ecosystem
    Advertisement
    Decentralized Platform Sogni AI Surpasses 25 Million Renders
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Sogni AI, a decentralized creative AI platform, is experiencing massive expansion, with image processing on its network soaring by 2000x in just two weeks. 

    Advertisement

    The Sogni Supernet has facilitated the creation of over 25 million AI-generated images within this short period, highlighting an accelerating shift toward decentralized, high-performance AI-driven content creation.

    "What we’re witnessing goes beyond just a surge in numbers—it’s a shift in how AI-generated content is created and shared," said Mauvis Ledford, CEO of Sogni AI. "Decentralized AI is proving its ability to scale at unprecedented levels, and we are at the forefront of removing creative bottlenecks and making high-quality AI tools available to everyone.”

    HOT Stories
    Breaking: Ripple Teams Up With Chipper Cash to Launch Payments in Africa
    Binance CEO Confirms Commitment to Three Crucial Principles
    XRP: Worst Scenario Just Played Out
    Another Billion SHIB Suddenly Gets Burned – Shiba Inu Exec Reacts

    At the core of this growth is Sogni’s Supernet, a Decentralized Physical Infrastructure Network (DePIN), which distributes GPU workloads efficiently across its ecosystem. This approach enables real-time rendering speeds up to 176x faster than conventional cloud services, offering artists, developers, and businesses a scalable, censorship-resistant solution free from cloud fees and usage restrictions.

    Advertisement

    To further engage the creative community, Sogni AI invites artists and content creators to join its Ambassador Program. Participants gain access to exclusive perks such as free Sogni credits for image generation, early access to beta features, and opportunities to showcase their work on Sogni’s official channels.

    #AI

    Related articles

    News
    Mar 27, 2025 - 12:56
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Whales Wake Up: 200% Skyrocketing Recorded
    News
    ByArman Shirinyan
    News
    Mar 27, 2025 - 12:52
    10.84 Million Ethereum (ETH) in 24 Hours, What Are Bulls up To?
    News
    ByGodfrey Benjamin
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Animoca Brands partners with Soneium by Sony Block Solutions Labs to develop Moca Network’s identity layer and launch San FranTokyo’s anime initiatives on Soneium
    Solpot Emerges as Solana's Premier On-Chain Platform, Distributes Over $400K in Free Rewards
    Traders Fair 2025: Bringing Global Finance to Mexico City
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Companies
    Mar 14, 2025 - 16:04
    Nebula Stride Announces Major Developments as NST Presale Gains Traction
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Feb 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Ripple v. SEC: How Will New Developments Affect XRP Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 18, 2025 - 18:00
    Stellar Lumen (XLM) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Jan 16, 2025 - 1:30
    What is DeSci: Guide on Decentralized Science in Crypto
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Jan 15, 2025 - 10:56
    Top 10 Crypto Media Outlets Enter 2025: Latest Similarweb Data Update
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Animoca Brands partners with Soneium by Sony Block Solutions Labs to develop Moca Network’s identity layer and launch San FranTokyo’s anime initiatives on Soneium
    Solpot Emerges as Solana's Premier On-Chain Platform, Distributes Over $400K in Free Rewards
    Traders Fair 2025: Bringing Global Finance to Mexico City
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Whales Wake Up: 200% Skyrocketing Recorded
    10.84 Million Ethereum (ETH) in 24 Hours, What Are Bulls up To?
    Is Shiba Inu (SHIB) Headed for Another April Crash?
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD