Decentralized Platform Sogni AI Surpasses 25 Million Renders

Sogni AI, a decentralized creative AI platform, is experiencing massive expansion, with image processing on its network soaring by 2000x in just two weeks.

Advertisement

The Sogni Supernet has facilitated the creation of over 25 million AI-generated images within this short period, highlighting an accelerating shift toward decentralized, high-performance AI-driven content creation.

At the core of this growth is Sogni’s Supernet, a Decentralized Physical Infrastructure Network (DePIN), which distributes GPU workloads efficiently across its ecosystem. This approach enables real-time rendering speeds up to 176x faster than conventional cloud services, offering artists, developers, and businesses a scalable, censorship-resistant solution free from cloud fees and usage restrictions.

Advertisement

To further engage the creative community, Sogni AI invites artists and content creators to join its Ambassador Program. Participants gain access to exclusive perks such as free Sogni credits for image generation, early access to beta features, and opportunities to showcase their work on Sogni’s official channels.