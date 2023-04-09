David Gokhshtein Fails With Dogecoin (DOGE) at Home Depot

Sun, 04/09/2023 - 10:40
article image
Gamza Khanzadaev
Prominent crypto influencer shares his recent experience with DOGE at major US home improvement retailer
David Gokhshtein Fails With Dogecoin (DOGE) at Home Depot
Cover image via www.youtube.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

David Gokhshtein, a well-known crypto influencer, recently shared his experience of trying to make a payment with Dogecoin (DOGE) at Home Depot, one of the largest home improvement retailers in the United States. In a tweet, Gokhshtein revealed that he attempted to make a purchase with the popular meme-inspired cryptocurrency at the store, only to be turned away as they do not accept it as a form of payment.

Pay with crypto

In recent years, cryptocurrency has gained popularity as a form of payment, with more and more merchants accepting digital currency as a means of transaction. However, it seems that not everyone is on board with this trend. This could be due to a number of reasons, such as regulatory concerns, lack of technical expertise, or simply a lack of interest in this new form of payment.

Despite this setback, the overall trend is still in favor of cryptocurrencies. More and more businesses are starting to accept them, and major companies like Tesla, Microsoft and PayPal have already started to incorporate crypto into their payment systems.

Related
Bitcoin (BTC), Shiba Inu (SHIB), Ethereum (ETH) Payments Accepted by Ralph Lauren Miami Store

As the adoption of cryptocurrencies continues to grow, it is likely that more and more organizations will start to accept them as a legitimate form of payment. One recent example is a report from U.Today that a new shop for a premium clothing brand, Ralph Lauren, in Miami began accepting payments in Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) and also Dogecoin (DOGE).

#Dogecoin News #Cryptocurrency influencer #Cryptocurrency Adoption #David Gokhshtein
article image
About the author
Gamza Khanzadaev

Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

related image More Than Half of Cardano (ADA) Holders Become Long-Term
04/09/2023 - 10:07
More Than Half of Cardano (ADA) Holders Become Long-Term
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
related image Shiba Inu (SHIB) Lead Shytoshi Kusama Drops Hints about Shibarium Progress
04/09/2023 - 10:01
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Lead Shytoshi Kusama Drops Hints about Shibarium Progress
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image 1.1 Billion SHIB Gets Destroyed, Shiba Inu's Burn Rate Spikes to Millions Percent
04/09/2023 - 09:37
1.1 Billion SHIB Gets Destroyed, Shiba Inu's Burn Rate Spikes to Millions Percent
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan