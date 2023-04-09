David Gokhshtein Fails With Dogecoin (DOGE) at Home Depot

David Gokhshtein, a well-known crypto influencer, recently shared his experience of trying to make a payment with Dogecoin (DOGE) at Home Depot, one of the largest home improvement retailers in the United States. In a tweet, Gokhshtein revealed that he attempted to make a purchase with the popular meme-inspired cryptocurrency at the store, only to be turned away as they do not accept it as a form of payment.

I went to @HomeDepot and they said they don't accept $DOGE. 🥲 — David Gokhshtein (@davidgokhshtein) April 8, 2023

Pay with crypto

In recent years, cryptocurrency has gained popularity as a form of payment, with more and more merchants accepting digital currency as a means of transaction. However, it seems that not everyone is on board with this trend. This could be due to a number of reasons, such as regulatory concerns, lack of technical expertise, or simply a lack of interest in this new form of payment.

Despite this setback, the overall trend is still in favor of cryptocurrencies. More and more businesses are starting to accept them, and major companies like Tesla , Microsoft and PayPal have already started to incorporate crypto into their payment systems.

As the adoption of cryptocurrencies continues to grow, it is likely that more and more organizations will start to accept them as a legitimate form of payment. One recent example is a report from U.Today that a new shop for a premium clothing brand, Ralph Lauren, in Miami began accepting payments in Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) and also Dogecoin (DOGE).