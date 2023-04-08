Original U.Today article

DOGE and SHIB Price Analysis for April 8

Sat, 04/08/2023 - 14:09
article image
Denys Serhiichuk
How long will consolidation phase of DOGE and SHIB last?
The weekend has started with a slight market bounce back as most of the coins have returned to the green zone.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

DOGE/USD

The rate of DOGE has risen by 1.47% over the last 24 hours.

DOGE/USD chart byTradingView

Today's slight growth has not affected the general technical position of DOGE. The rate remains under sellers' pressure on the daily chart. If the decline continues to the $0.08 mark, the accumulated energy might be enough for a breakout of the support level at $0.07890.

Such a scenario is relevant until the end of the upcoming week.

DOGE is trading at $0.08308 at press time.

SHIB/USD

SHIB has gained less than DOGE, going up by 0.22%.

SHIB/USD chart by TradingView

SHIB keeps trading sideways as neither bulls nor bears have seized the initiative yet. Furthermore, declining volume confirms this statement. Traders can only think about midterm growth if the price fixes above the $0.00001150 mark.

SHIB is trading at $0.00001092 at press time.

About the author
Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

Show all