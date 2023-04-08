DOGE and SHIB Price Analysis for April 8

Original U.Today article

How long will consolidation phase of DOGE and SHIB last?

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

The weekend has started with a slight market bounce back as most of the coins have returned to the green zone.

DOGE/USD

The rate of DOGE has risen by 1.47% over the last 24 hours.

Today's slight growth has not affected the general technical position of DOGE. The rate remains under sellers' pressure on the daily chart. If the decline continues to the $0.08 mark, the accumulated energy might be enough for a breakout of the support level at $0.07890.

Such a scenario is relevant until the end of the upcoming week.

DOGE is trading at $0.08308 at press time.

SHIB/USD

SHIB has gained less than DOGE, going up by 0.22%.

SHIB keeps trading sideways as neither bulls nor bears have seized the initiative yet. Furthermore, declining volume confirms this statement. Traders can only think about midterm growth if the price fixes above the $0.00001150 mark.

SHIB is trading at $0.00001092 at press time.