DOGE and SHIB Price Analysis for April 8

The weekend has started with a slight market bounce back as most of the coins have returned to the green zone.
DOGE/USD
The rate of DOGE has risen by 1.47% over the last 24 hours.
Today's slight growth has not affected the general technical position of DOGE. The rate remains under sellers' pressure on the daily chart. If the decline continues to the $0.08 mark, the accumulated energy might be enough for a breakout of the support level at $0.07890.
Such a scenario is relevant until the end of the upcoming week.
DOGE is trading at $0.08308 at press time.
SHIB/USD
SHIB has gained less than DOGE, going up by 0.22%.
SHIB keeps trading sideways as neither bulls nor bears have seized the initiative yet. Furthermore, declining volume confirms this statement. Traders can only think about midterm growth if the price fixes above the $0.00001150 mark.
SHIB is trading at $0.00001092 at press time.