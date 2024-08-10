    Crypto Taxation in 2025: New Rules Just Issued

    article image
    Dan Burgin
    Most unclear and problematic boxes removed from draft Form 1099-DA
    Sat, 10/08/2024 - 12:58
    Crypto Taxation in 2025: New Rules Just Issued
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Contents
    The U.S. Internal Revenue Service (IRS) has released an updated draft of Form 1099-DA, which crypto brokers and investors will use to report proceeds from certain digital asset transactions.

    April draft

    On April 18, 2024, the IRS unveiled a draft of Form 1099-DA aimed at calculating taxable gains or losses from brokered digital asset transactions. This form includes token codes and fields for wallet addresses, essential for reporting to both taxpayers and the IRS.

    The crypto community was uncertain about how the IRS will identify brokers subject to these regulations, especially concerning different types of activities like kiosks, payment processors and wallet providers.

    The U.S. tax experts have also highlighted vocal the lack of clarity in current tax regulation. For instance, the proposed regulation § 1.6045–1(a)(21)(iii)(A) defines a facilitative service as any service that directly or indirectly enables a sale of digital assets.

    It also excludes persons solely engaged in providing distributed ledger validation services, like proof of work or proof of stake, without offering other functions or services.

    Improvements

    The updated draft of Form 1099-DA, Digital Asset Proceeds From Broker Transactions, is an improvement of the earlier iteration of the draft. Namely, it is no longer required to fill in sections with wallet number, transaction ID as well as the time of transaction.

    Article image
    Source: IRS.gov

    Additionally, it no longer asks filers to identify the type of broker they are, such as "kiosk operator" or "digital asset payment processor."

    The IRS also announced plans to provide rules for decentralized and non-custodial brokers in a different set of regulations later this year.

    The IRS invited users to submit comments on the draft form within 30 days.

    article image
    Dan Burgin

    Dan is a news editor and writer with 12 years of experience in finance and emerging technologies, with a strong focus on crypto. Covering a broad spectrum of topics, from fintech startups to AI, he provides an in-depth overview of the current state of the crypto market, along with insights into its potential for future disruption.

