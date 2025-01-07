Advertisement
    Crypto Market Bloodbath: $249 Million Worth of Longs Wiped Out in Mere Hours

    
    Alex Dovbnya
    Nearly $400 million of longs and shorts has been wiped out in 24 hours
    Tue, 7/01/2025 - 18:13
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    According to data provided by CoinGlass, a whopping $249 million worth of long positions has been liquidated over the past 24 hours. 

    This comes after the cryptocurrency plunged to an intraday low of $96,891, according to CoinGecko data.  

    The reason behind the crash 

    Bitcoin's massive price drop came after a sharp increase in the 10-year U.S. Treasury yield. 

    The Institute for Supply Management (ISM) released its latest report earlier today, which showed that the December Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) for the private service sector was 54.1 in December, up from 52.1 in November. Notably, it was way above the consensus forecast of 53.5.

    U.S. equities experienced a sharp drop following the release of this data due to inflation concerns. 

    The tech-heavy Nasdaq-100 index is down 1.3% while the flagship S&P 500 index has slipped by 0.57%. 

    The shares of MicroStrategy (MSTR), Bitcoin's biggest corporate holder, have plunged by nearly 9% this Tuesday. 

    A big fat nothing? 

    Even though the price index of the ISM services survey was terrible for risk assets, Oliver Allen, senior US economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics, believes that this data might not necessarily be indicative of stickier-than-expected inflation.   

    "The index is pretty volatile and often swings up and down without this ever showing up in the inflation numbers. We had a similar scare last January that ended up being a big fat nothing," he said in a post on the X social media network. 

    #Bitcoin Price Prediction
    About the author
    
    Alex Dovbnya

    Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

