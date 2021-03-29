Crypto M&A Deals Grew to $1.1 Billion in 2020: PwC Report

Mon, 03/29/2021 - 05:45
Alex Dovbnya
Cryptocurrency M&A deals are booming in 2021
Crypto M&A Deals Grew to $1.1 Billion in 2020: PwC Report
As cryptocurrencies are gaining a mainstream profile, merger and acquisition deals are now actively taking off.

According to a new report released by PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC), the cryptocurrency M&A sector grew to $1.1 billion last year.

Unsurprisingly, the U.S. is responsible for the lion’s share of that figure, with local deals generating $785 million. The EMEA region comes in a distant second place with $303 million. The gap between the two regions has widened compared to 2019 due to rapid institutional adoption in the U.S.

As reported by U.Today, the value of M&A deals collapsed 76 percent in 2019 after a brutal bear market.
 
However, 2021 is already on track to surpass 2020, according to PwC‘s Henri Arslanian.
      
Bitcoin is routinely making new all-time highs this year, recently surpassing the $60,000 level.

The biggest M&A deals of 2020 

When it comes to the biggest M&A deals of 2020, Binance certainly takes the cake with its staggering $400 million acquisition of cryptocurrency data provider CoinMarketCap, which also happens to be the most-visited industry website in the world.

Last year, rivaling cryptocurrency exchange FTX also acquired portfolio-tracking app Blockfolio for $150 million.

Coinbase, the largest U.S. exchange, purchased cryptocurrency brokerage firm Tagomi for up to $100 million last May for expanding its institutional services.

PayPal was also in talks to buy crypto trust company BitGo in 2020, but the deal didn’t work out.

