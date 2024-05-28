Advertisement
AD

    Crucial USD-Bitcoin Statement Issued by Gabor Gurbacs

    Advertisement
    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Bitcoin maximalist Gurbacs issued major Bitcoin call to countries with weak fiat currencies
    Tue, 28/05/2024 - 11:43
    Crucial USD-Bitcoin Statement Issued by Gabor Gurbacs
    Cover image via www.youtube.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Contents
    Advertisement

    Gabor Gurbacs, strategic advisor at Tether and VanEck, has taken to the global X social media network to send an important message to countries with weakening fiat currencies. This message is about the world’s leading cryptocurrency, Bitcoin.

    No fiat currency can replace USD, but Bitcoin can, Gurbacs says

    Gabor Gurbacs shared his take on any viable alternative to the U.S. dollar among the other fiat currencies around the world. He believes there is no “better alternative” to it for countries whose national fiat currency is depreciating.

    Gurbacs’s message to those countries is to follow the example set by El Salvador and consider adopting Bitcoin first as a reserve currency instead of the U.S. dollar, and then announce BTC to be legal tender. El Salvador did choose BTC as its official legal tender in 2021.

    HOT Stories
    No, Mt.Gox Not Selling Bitcoin: Mark Karpeles
    No, Mt.Gox Not Selling Bitcoin: Mark Karpeles
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Skyrockets 290% in Key Whale Metric
    Bitcoin Plunges as Mt. Gox Starts Distributing Funds to Creditors
    “Who’s Solana?”: Rapper Iggy Azalea Shows Interest in Crypto

    Now, Argentina intends to learn from El Salvador and adopt its Bitcoin experience. Recently, the securities regulator of Argentina (the National Securities Commission, NSC) has initiated a meeting with El Salvador’s National Commission of Digital Assets (CNAD). In this meeting, they discussed potential Bitcoin adoption and regulation in Argentina in the future and how this was performed in El Salvador.

    Related
    Mon, 05/27/2024 - 14:40
    Amazing Satoshi Facts Revealed About Guy Who Bought Pizza for 10,000 BTC
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan

    "Not holding Bitcoin is irresponsible"

    The advisor at Tether and VanEck also reminded his X audience that he has been a Bitcoin advocate for a decade already, trying to persuade countries and central banks to put Bitcoin on their balance sheets. He believes that this would help to harden and diversify their fiat-contingent reserves.

    He believes that these days, in 2024, not holding Bitcoin on a balance sheet is “irresponsible for nation states not to hold Bitcoin.”

    Bitcoin plunges from $70,000 but begins to recover

    The world’s flagship cryptocurrency suddenly plunged by almost 4%, losing the $70,000 level it reached recently after the embattled Mt. Gox exchange began transferring astonishing amounts of Bitcoin to a new wallet.

    According to recent reports by Whale Alert, the early Bitcoin trading platform has released the Bitcoin equivalent of $5.1 billion, presumably to further direct these funds to the creditors who suffered after the Mt. Gox hack that happened a decade ago.

    Whale Alert spotted seven massive transactions carrying between 4,000 BTC and 34,138 BTC roughly three hours ago.

    By now, Bitcoin has managed to recover 1.26% as it is changing hands at $68,446.

    #Bitcoin #Gabor Gurbacs #Cryptocurrency Adoption
    About the author
    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Yuri is interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been writing about DLT and crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. He has written for multiple crypto media outlets. His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.
    related image Michael Saylor's Bitcoin Message Resonates Amid BTC Price Uncertainty
    2024/05/28 11:38
    Michael Saylor's Bitcoin Message Resonates Amid BTC Price Uncertainty
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    related image No, Mt.Gox Not Selling Bitcoin: Mark Karpeles
    2024/05/28 11:38
    No, Mt.Gox Not Selling Bitcoin: Mark Karpeles
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
    related image Shiba Inu (SHIB) Flips Avalanche (AVAX) as Market Resets
    2024/05/28 11:38
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Flips Avalanche (AVAX) as Market Resets
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    VOPO Coin: And its Emergence as a Top Player in the Memecoin Market
    Multipool Sells Out Fjord Foundry LBP
    HashKey Global Launchpool, the world's first regulated platform for pledge to earn new tokens, is now live
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Crucial USD-Bitcoin Statement Issued by Gabor Gurbacs
    Michael Saylor's Bitcoin Message Resonates Amid BTC Price Uncertainty
    No, Mt.Gox Not Selling Bitcoin: Mark Karpeles
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD