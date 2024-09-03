    Crucial SHIB FUD Warning Issued by Shiba Inu Team

    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Shiba Inu team executive has warned those who are spreading FUD, saying team isn't buying it
    Tue, 3/09/2024 - 11:18
    Crucial SHIB FUD Warning Issued by Shiba Inu Team
    Contents
    Shiba Inu marketing lead known under the pseudonym Lucie has issued an important warning to those among the SHIB community who are spreading fear, uncertainty and doubt (“FUD”) about the Shiba Inu token. She stated that the SHIB team will not fall for that.

    She also shed light on why the Shiba Inu ecosystem needs such new features as DAO, SNS, KRC and others.

    Lucie addresses SHIB community

    In a recent tweet, Shiba Inu marketing expert Lucie talked about hearing FUD and misinformation about SHIB and its ecosystem all the time. She said that SHIB is often compared to “another ten tokens.”

    There are some FUD scenarios mentioned by her in which critics “constantly push five negative speculations about SHIB,” mixing them “in one good comment” in order to pretend to be objective to the crypto community.

    “We aren’t buying it, and neither are real holders,” Lucie warned those who are spreading such mostly negative and partly positive comments.

    Lucie stated that the community definitely needs all the features teased by the lead developer Shytoshi Kusama earlier this year – SHIB DAO, SHIB Socials, SNS (Shib Name Service) and KRC (Karma and Reputation system). Lucie assumed that one day she and the developers may leave the SHIB project when the governance is fully transitioned to the community. However, she said that she will certainly remain a holder of SHIB and other Shibarium tokens that will allow her to vote and take part in making decisions related to further ecosystem development.

    SHIB burn rate enters green zone

    According to updated figures published by the Shibburn tracker, over the last 24 hours, the SHIB army has succeeded in reducing the circulating SHIB supply by approximately 1,500,000 SHIB meme coins.

    This signified a minor rise of 24.71% in the SHIB burn rate over the last day. This amount of meme coins was transferred to unspendable blockchain addresses in five transactions, with the largest one carrying 741,564 SHIB.

    Currently, there is a vote taking place as to what is to be done, with a 37.5 ETH donation made to the SHIB team by its partner, Welly’s fast food chain. One of the options in the poll is a simple one – to convert that money (slightly under $100,000 in fiat) into SHIB and burn those meme coins.

    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
