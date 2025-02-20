Advertisement
    Crucial Call to Action Issued for XRPL Validators, Here's Why

    By Tomiwabold Olajide
    Thu, 20/02/2025 - 14:55
    Crucial Call to Action Issued for XRPL Validators, Here's Why
    A crucial call to action has been issued to XRP Ledger nodes and validators as the UNL migration to the new XRPL Foundation begins.

    The migration includes the transition of the Unique Node List (UNL) published by the old XRPL Foundation to the new XRPL Foundation.

    Importantly, any validators and node operators that rely on the old UNL will need to update their configurations to reflect the new foundation’s infrastructure. Following this, validators are expected to update their configurations by March 10, 2025, to ensure continued network participation and prevent downtime.

    The initial framework for the launch of the new XRPL Foundation was set late last year, including its incorporation in France. This significant milestone has enabled the Founding Members (XRPL Commons, XRPL Labs, Ripple and XAO DAO) to proceed with their immediate next steps.

    Throughout its history, the XRPL Foundation has played an important role in ensuring the XRPL's security and decentralization by publishing a trusted UNL.

    Why is this important?

    The XRP Ledger network distinguishes itself by being opt-in, with each participant having the ability to select their UNL either directly or indirectly.

    UNLs are lists of validators that each participant thinks will not collaborate to cheat them. Each server operator can select their own UNL, which is often based on a default setting provided by a trusted publisher. (A default setting from a publisher is also known as a default UNL, or dUNL.)

    As anyone can run a validator, network participants are responsible for selecting a reliable set. Currently, the XRP Ledger Foundation and Ripple are recognized for publishing suggested default lists of high-quality validators based on previous performance, verified identities and responsible IT procedures.

    As a result, any validators and node operators who rely on the previous UNL list provided by the XRPL Foundation may require an upgrade to keep the network up-to-date, secure and well-managed.

