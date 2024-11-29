Advertisement
AD

    Craig Wright Blocked From Appealing COPA Case

    Advertisement
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya
    Wright will not be able to continue case against Crypto Open Patent Alliance (COPA)
    Fri, 29/11/2024 - 15:31
    Craig Wright Blocked From Appealing COPA Case
    Cover image via www.youtube.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Australian computer scientist Craig Wright has been blocked from continuing the case against the Crypto Open Patent Alliance (COPA) by the U.K. Court of Appeal. 

    Advertisement

    Rt. Hon. Lord Justice Arnold determined that the application of appeal submitted by self-proclaimed Satoshi Nakamoto was "totally without merit." 

    Related
    Satoshi Mystery: Court Publishes Injunctions in Craig Wright Lawsuit
    Tue, 07/16/2024 - 12:52
    Satoshi Mystery: Court Publishes Injunctions in Craig Wright Lawsuit
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    HOT Stories
    Craig Wright Blocked From Appealing COPA Case
    Algorand Skyrockets 27% as Bullish Golden Cross Sparks Rally
    Bitcoin Outperforms Crude Oil, Bloomberg's Mike McGlone Says – Here’s What’s Happening
    Silk Road's Ross Ulbricht Issues Thanksgiving Post After Teasing His Possible Coming Release

    The litigious computer scientist was sued by the COPA group in the High Court. The organization, which is spearheaded by former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey, was attempting to stop Wright from targeting Bitcoin developers. COPA was seeking an order that the nChain scientist was not the one who created the original cryptocurrency. 

    Advertisement

    The High Court ended up siding with the COPA in March, with Mr. Justice James Mellor ruling that Wright did not create Bitcoin. The judge said that the evidence was "overwhelming."

    Related
    Self-Proclaimed Satoshi Questions Ripple’s Legacy
    Sun, 10/20/2024 - 08:00
    Self-Proclaimed Satoshi Questions Ripple’s Legacy
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya

    This did not put an end to the multi-year saga, and Wright submitted an appeal request in August. 

    However, the judge has now rejected some fresh pieces of evidence submitted by Wright either for being immaterial to the case or lacking credibility. Some draft witness statements were unsigned or incomplete. 

    Earlier this month, Reuters reported that Wright had been accused of contempt of court.

    There was some speculation that Wright was in China when the appeal was filed. 

    This week, Wright was ordered to return to the U.K. for a contempt of court hearing.   

    The controversial scientist remains active on social media, recently accusing MicroStrategy cofounder Michael Saylor of gambling with other people's money.

    #Bitcoin News
    About the author
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya

    Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

    Related articles

    Title news
    Price Analysis
    Nov 29, 2024 - 15:17
    XRP Price Prediction for November 29
    Price Analysis
    Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
    Title news
    News
    Nov 29, 2024 - 15:14
    Almost All Ripple USD Tokens Were Burned, Launch Soon? 150 Billion PEPE Withdrawn From Binance, SHIB Burns Skyrocket 5,154%: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
    News
    Valeria BlokhinaValeria Blokhina
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Nov 24, 2024 - 18:00
    Bitcoin Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Nov 21, 2024 - 8:47
    Algorix (ALOR) Offers Comprehensive AI and OR Tools for Traders: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Nov 20, 2024 - 15:06
    NOW Wallet Makes Crypto and DeFi Accessible for Newcomers: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Nov 16, 2024 - 10:22
    DOGE to Moon: How High Can Dogecoin Price Soar?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Nov 9, 2024 - 10:16
    What Is Layer 2 in Blockchain?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    LBank Joins Forces with UXUY: 150,000 USDT in Red Envelopes Await!
    ViaBTC Test: Performance of ElphaPex DG Home 1
    Istanbul Blockchain Week 2025 Is Back: The Future of Web3 Unfolds in Turkey’s Innovation Hub
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Craig Wright Blocked From Appealing COPA Case
    XRP Price Prediction for November 29
    Almost All Ripple USD Tokens Were Burned, Launch Soon? 150 Billion PEPE Withdrawn From Binance, SHIB Burns Skyrocket 5,154%: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD