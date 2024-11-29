Craig Wright Blocked From Appealing COPA Case

Australian computer scientist Craig Wright has been blocked from continuing the case against the Crypto Open Patent Alliance (COPA) by the U.K. Court of Appeal.

Rt. Hon. Lord Justice Arnold determined that the application of appeal submitted by self-proclaimed Satoshi Nakamoto was "totally without merit."

The litigious computer scientist was sued by the COPA group in the High Court. The organization, which is spearheaded by former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey, was attempting to stop Wright from targeting Bitcoin developers. COPA was seeking an order that the nChain scientist was not the one who created the original cryptocurrency.

The High Court ended up siding with the COPA in March, with Mr. Justice James Mellor ruling that Wright did not create Bitcoin. The judge said that the evidence was "overwhelming."

This did not put an end to the multi-year saga, and Wright submitted an appeal request in August.

However, the judge has now rejected some fresh pieces of evidence submitted by Wright either for being immaterial to the case or lacking credibility. Some draft witness statements were unsigned or incomplete.

Earlier this month, Reuters reported that Wright had been accused of contempt of court.

There was some speculation that Wright was in China when the appeal was filed.

This week, Wright was ordered to return to the U.K. for a contempt of court hearing.