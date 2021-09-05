Cover Protocol Calls It Quits as Price Plunges

News
Sun, 09/05/2021 - 10:11
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Cover Protocol has announced its closure after breaking up with Yearn Finance in March
Cover Protocol Calls It Quits as Price Plunges
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Embattled insurance project Cover Protocol has shut down, according to a Sept. 5 announcement made by core contributor “DeFi Ted.”  

Its remaining treasury funds will be distributed among token holders.

Members of the community are being urged to withdraw their funds from the protocol as soon as possible since developers will no longer maintain the user interface (UI).    

The closure comes after the development team suddenly left the project. While expressing his disappointment with the devs, “DeFi Ted” is also certain that the future looks bright for them:

This being said, we want to wish the development team all the best in their endeavors outside the crypto space and to the community we want to say that while this is all we can do from a treasury standpoint with what is available, we won’t forget you either.

The COVER token is currently down 13 percent, according to data provided by CoinMarketCap.

Related
Binance Receives Warning from South African Regulator

The Yearn Finance divorce and the infinite mining hack

Cover Protocol gained prominence after merging with Andre Cronje’s Yearn Finance, one of the leaders in the DeFi space in November. The two projects, however, announced that they would no longer operate together in early March without specifying the reason behind the divorce.  
 
In late December, Cover suffered an infinite mining attack. As reported by U.Today, a rogue actor managed to create 40 quintillion tokens, which made the price of COVER collapse by more than 96 percent in practically no time.

Fortunately for Cover, the attacker turned out to be a white hat who returned all liquidates funds. The team later came up with a compensation plan for holders.

#DeFi News
article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

related image Ethereum Recently Had Its First Deflationary Day. Here’s What It Means
09/05/2021 - 18:10
Ethereum Recently Had Its First Deflationary Day. Here’s What It Means
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image Zilliqa (ZIL) to Have Its Own NFT Marketplace
09/05/2021 - 16:16
Zilliqa (ZIL) to Have Its Own NFT Marketplace
Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov
related image Cardano (ADA) Smart Contract Release to Catalyze Ethereum: Opinion
09/05/2021 - 16:07
Cardano (ADA) Smart Contract Release to Catalyze Ethereum: Opinion
Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov