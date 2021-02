Stablecoin issuer Tether has frozen $1.7 million worth of USDt tokens linked to the recent Yearn Finance hack, according to a tweet posted by CTO Paolo Ardoino.

Earlier today, one of the DAI lending pools of the leading DeFi platform was exploited by a bad actor, which resulted in an $11 million loss. The hacker — who successfully pulled off a flash loan attack — reportedly got away with $2.8 million.