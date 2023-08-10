Could Aptos Mimic Solana's Skyrocketing Journey to $37? Signs Point to It

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Back when Aptos announced its collaboration with Microsoft, in which they decided to codevelop AI tools tailored to blockchain integrations, we saw a surge of enthusiasm and an undeniable fear of missing out (FOMO) among crypto enthusiasts. While the initial hype has simmered down, this is not a sign of dwindling interest. Instead, it hints at the maturity and patience of the investors who are watching the crypto's next moves closely.

To add fuel to the excitement, let's consider a hypothetical: what if Aptos took a leaf out of Solana's playbook? Drawing parallels, if Aptos were to emulate Solana's illustrious price trajectory, we might witness Aptos (APT) reaching the coveted $37 mark.

📈🧑‍💻 #Aptos has decoupled after its partnership with #Microsoft was announced to build A.I. tools for #blockchain integrations. The crowd showed major #FOMO, but has calmed down. However, rising volume & dev. activity may foreshadow another higher high. https://t.co/vFgMZQo7Io pic.twitter.com/Ub2MGu0QFC — Santiment (@santimentfeed) August 10, 2023

The argument strengthens when you consider that Solana consistently remained above the $1 benchmark. Hence, should Aptos falter and drop below $5, it would diverge from this projected path, serving as an invalidation of this speculative comparison.

Now, turning our attention to the present, Aptos is far from being stagnant. Just yesterday, it tacked on an impressive 9% gain, positioning its current trading value at a promising $7.31. This is not merely an erratic spike. Rising trading volumes, coupled with an uptick in developer activity, are reliable indicators of budding momentum. These might be initial signs of the cryptocurrency gearing up to hit another "higher high" soon.

While predictions on the volatile cryptocurrency market are always filled with uncertainty, the trajectories and patterns do provide some food for thought. Aptos's recent activities and performance certainly paint a hopeful picture. Whether it reaches the speculated $37 or charts its own unique course, only time will tell. For now, investors and crypto-enthusiasts might want to keep a close watch on this intriguing crypto contender.