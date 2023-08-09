Aptos (APT) Jumps 15% After Landing Microsoft Partnership

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Aptos (APT) is on a massive bullish run today after the broader digital currency welcomed the news of its latest partnership with American multinational tech giant, Microsoft Incorporated. As announced by the protocol, the partnership will involve both firms exploring asset tokenization solutions as well as doubling down on digital payments and Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDCs).

Today, we're making Aptos history.@AptosLabs is partnering with @Microsoft to unlock Web3 on the @Aptos_Network.



As an @msPartner, our joint suite of AI-supported tools will offer developers and users around the world effortless access to Web3. (1/6) pic.twitter.com/zWsrVWhSql — Aptos Labs (@AptosLabs) August 9, 2023

The Microsoft partnership highlights a number of positive growth indications for Aptos, which has been recording a number of impressive milestones since its inception over the past year The Microsoft influence will further position Aptos as a Layer 1 blockchain whose influence extends beyond the confines of the Web3.0 ecosystem into the broader tech world.

Per the terms of Aptos Microsoft, the former will be taking advantage of the latter’s Microsoft Azure OpenAI services to bolster its offerings across the board. Per the joint statement put out by both companies, the wide array of offerings from both firms will benefit Aptos' "developers as they build smart contracts and decentralized apps."

The news pushed the price of Aptos (APT) up by 15% to $7.52 per coin. The recent growth, though marred by the extant volatility in the crypto ecosystem, has repositioned APT as one of the top tokens primed as a high flier.

Linkup with Web2 tech giants: Growing norm

The deal between Aptos and Microsoft is currently being applauded by stakeholders in the digital currency ecosystem; however, it underscores a general trend among emerging Web3.0 protocols.

Just like Aptos, Ankr Protocol has tapped a related partnership with Microsoft in the past year. Other top tech giants, including Google and Amazon, are also known to be doubling down on their presence in the blockchain ecosystem through partnerships with rising Web3.0 protocols.

The bouts of partnerships lend credence to the sentiment that blockchain and traditional tech stacks can coexist peacefully.