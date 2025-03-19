COTI Launches V2 Node Ecosystem, Announces New Rewards

Advertisement

COTI, a multi-purpose blockchain network, has shared the details of its most radical node ecosystem upgrade in years. COTI V2 Node Ecosystem ensures more democratic and inclusive access to rewards for various classes of ecosystem participants: stakers, validators, license holders and so on.

COTI introduces V2 nodes upgrade for more inclusive participation

Blockchain protocol COTI has shared the details of its V2 Node Ecosystem, an upgraded validation scheme with more balanced rewards for all participants. With these upgrades, COTI becomes more decentralized, while its node operators get more predictable and diversified income.

1/ A new era is about to begin!

The COTI V2 Node Ecosystem is coming and everyone is rewarded.

With multiple ways to participate, you can find the role that suits you best - whether you want to run a node or keep things simple.

👇 Thread 🧵 pic.twitter.com/c8p8sdu3qW — COTI Foundation (@COTInetwork) March 18, 2025

First, COTI token holders will be able to stake their tokens with node operators, helping contribute to the security and stability of the network. Node operators can run their own treasuries, staking pools with customized terms based on the COTI treasury app.

Advertisement

A node license is required to receive rewards for helping to maintain the network. Licenses come in two forms: full licenses and lite licenses, which serve different purposes and offer opportunities for anyone to participate.

Full license holders can utilize their license to run a node, or assign it to another node operator, in return for rewards generated (minus a fee). Lite license holders can assign their license to a node and offer the opportunity to participate at an affordable entry point.

As such, various schemes of participation in the COTI ecosystem are available to blockchain enthusiasts based on their hardware resources, investing strategies and approach to asset management.

Full COTI V2 rollout expected in Q2, 2025

Per the schedule shared by the COTI team, its V2 ecosystem design will launch in phases. During phase 1, which kicks off immediately, initial node operators, based on the current cohort of full node operators, will manage V2 nodes from day one, actively validating transactions.

Then, in the coming two months, additional full nodes will be onboarded, expanding network participation. Next, in two months, the development of multiple treasury pools will be completed, allowing full node operators to set up and manage their own pools.

Once the onboarding of node operators is complete, treasury pools will expand to support staking for additional tokens, allowing third-party projects to leverage the COTI network for decentralized staking and liquidity incentives.

As a result, COTI’s V2 Node Ecosystem introduces a decentralized and rewarding way for participants to contribute to network security while obtaining rewards.