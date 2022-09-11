Conservative Party of Canada Chooses Bitcoiner as Its New Leader

Sun, 09/11/2022 - 11:36
article image
Alex Dovbnya
The right-wing populist will attempt to oust Justin Trudeau, who has been Canada’s leader for nearly a decade
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Canada’s Conservative Party picked Bitcoin-friendly MP Pierre Poilievre as its next leader, Politico reports.   

Poilievre has repeatedly promoted the largest cryptocurrency as an inflation hedge throughout his campaign.

The Ottawa-area MP has a personal investment in Bitcoin, but his campaign says that it doesn’t prevent him from commenting on issues related to crypto.

Even though Poilievre's pitch to cryptocurrency investors might look foolish after a massive crypto crash, the MP’s embrace of Bitcoin didn’t hurt his campaign. He managed to win 68.15% of the total vote, racing far ahead of MP Leslyn Lewis, his closest competitor in the race.

The right-wing populist will have to face off against Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau during the next general election, which is expected to happen in 2025.

Trudeau, the leader of the Liberal Party, has served as Canada’s PM since 2013. In September 2021, he secured his third victory after calling a snap election.

As reported by U.Today, Canada became the first country to launch a Bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF).

article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

