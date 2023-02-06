'Chinese MATIC' Conflux (CFX) up 18% as Burning Proposal Is Unveiled

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

The proposal to burn CFX was put forward by the chief technology officer of Conflux Network (CFX). In pursuit of improving the tokenomics of the Chinese blockchain, Ming Wu proposed burning a portion of CFX, which is storage collateral. In turn, the price of the token, dubbed China's MATIC, reacted to the news with an 18% increase, part of which was quickly sold off.

Chinese Polygon (MATIC)

The Conflux Network token gained its nickname after it was revealed that this particular blockchain would be integrated into China's Instagram analogue, XiaohongShu, to bring NFT functionality to the platform. On the blast wave from this news, CFX quotes soared by more than 90% in one day, rising in value from $0.031 to $0.083 at the peak.

However, one large-scale integration is not enough for the Polygon (MATIC) analogy, so it turned out that even earlier, in October 2021, Conflux partnered with McDonald's in China. The partnership between the global fast-food restaurant chain and the Chinese blockchain also took place in the area of NFT.

Conflux Network (CFX) tokenomics

According to CoinMarketCap, the total supply of Conflux Network tokens stands at 5.278 billion, of which 2.091 billion are in circulation. The burning offer was initiated after the company's CTO, having studied the feedback received amid the enormous increase in the token price, decided to make it less inflationary and more attractive for investment.