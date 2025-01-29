Community Bets on Bitcoin for Strategic Reserve — Vinny Lingham's Poll Shows

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Internet entrepreneur Vinny Lingham decided to seek his X followers’ opinion as to which cryptocurrencies should be in the potential U.S. strategic crypto reserve — Bitcoin only or anything else from the top 10 altcoin list.

For this reason, Lingham initiated a poll on his personal X page. Here’s what the results showed.

Bitcoin chosen by majority

In particular, Lingham asked his followers about three top altcoins — XRP, ETH, and SOL: “Should the government include XRP, ETH and SOL in the Digital Asset Reserve?”

Almost 62% of the voters chose the “Bitcoin only” option, while 38.1% went for the “Yes, let’s FAFO” one. Slightly less than 1,000 X users have taken part in the poll so far.

Should the government include XRP, ETH and SOL in the Digital Asset Reserve? — Vinny Lingham (@VinnyLingham) January 29, 2025

The idea to create a Strategic Bitcoin Reserve for the U.S. government was first proposed last summer by pro-crypto Senator Cynthia Lummis. Donald Trump supported that idea during his election campaign, where he accepted donations in various cryptocurrencies, including meme coins. The senator’s proposal suggested that the U.S. government would be buying 200,000 BTC every year within the next five years.

Debates over future crypto reserve contents

As he took office this month, Trump signed an executive order to form a taskforce that will research the issue of whether it makes sense for the U.S. to create such a digital asset reserve. Meanwhile, heated debates began to emerge on the X platform as to whether other cryptocurrencies should be included in this potential crypto stash to be held by the U.S. government.

Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse has opposed the idea of adding only Bitcoin to it, saying that crypto tribalism will not stand and that the whole crypto industry should benefit from this reserve, not only BTC. He also suggested that crypto communities and companies should collaborate and not tear each other down.

Rumors have emerged that Ripple has been lobbying against the creation of a Bitcoin-only reserve, and Garlinghouse admitted that he had a meeting with the U.S. president to discuss that issue.

Many Bitcoiners have been slamming Ripple and the XRP token affiliated with it over Ripple’s attempts to get the token included into the digital asset reserve.

Over the past 24 hours, the world’s largest cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, has recovered by 2.51% and is now changing hands at the $102,000 level.