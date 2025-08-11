Advertisement
    Cold Wallet’s Presale Milestone, SUI’s VWAP Update, ADA Runs Hot

    By Guest Author
    Mon, 11/08/2025 - 16:00
    ColdWallet introduces novel multi-stage presale strategy
    Cold Wallet ($CWT) is deep into execution with millions of tokens gone, and the project climbing towards launch, building up a ground for a solid start on the market.

    SUI Price Trend: VWAP and Support Converge Near $3.50 

    The SUI price trend has reached a technically important zone, with the token resting at structural support near $3.50 and aligning with its Volume Weighted Average Price (VWAP).  

    On the fundamentals side, SUI is gaining traction in DeFi adoption, with a 33% daily volume jump adding weight to the bullish setup. SUI price trend now hinges on whether buyers can follow through and flip resistance into a sustained move higher.

    Cardano Price V-Shaped Recovery 

    The Cardano narrative has flipped bullish after ADA’s sharp rebound from $0.66 formed a textbook V-shaped recovery. Now hovering around $0.75, analysts say the breakout above local downtrend resistance and rising volume could be the start of a broader trend shift. Momentum targets are stacked between $0.84 and $0.88, but longer-term projections are also gaining traction. 

    ADA has maintained higher monthly lows above the 20EMA, a structure often linked to eventual rallies beyond $1.50. Adding to the optimism, search trends and social sentiment for Cardano are spiking, often a sign of growing retail participation. If price can flip the $0.76 level into support, this Cardano price prediction could move faster than expected.

    Cold Wallet’s 150-Stage Presale

    Cold Wallet’s presale is going through 150 stages, where each new level pushes boundaries higher. Stage 17 is now active, with CWT available for purchase. The stages will go to 150.

    Over 703 million tokens have already been distributed. The rate of accumulation is rising fast, and each new batch is moving quicker.

    Cold Wallet already has a lot of active users, which shows that crypto users recognize its potential. It gained even more traction and popularity when Cold Wallet acquired Plus Wallet, bringing everything under one unified brand. This consolidation gave Cold Wallet more muscle, more reach, and a wider user base almost overnight.

    Cold Wallet’s model rewards quick participation, not just through entry price, but through platform-wide benefits that grow over time. As stages advance, the same investment translates into fewer tokens and less exposure to long-term platform rewards.

    Explore Cold Wallet Now:

    Presale: https://purchase.coldwallet.com/

    Website: https://coldwallet.com/

    X: https://x.com/coldwalletapp

    Telegram: https://t.me/ColdWalletAppOfficial

