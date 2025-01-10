CoinStats Partners With SPACE ID as Web3 Domain Name Usage Skyrockets

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

CoinStats, a mainstream cryptocurrency portfolio tracking app, announces its partnership with Web3 domain name platform SPACE ID. With this collaboration, the procedure of portfolio tracking becomes easier than ever before.

CoinStats partners with SPACE ID multi-chain Web3 DNS

According to the two teams’ joint official statement, CoinStats, a top-tier cryptocurrency and bitcoin portfolio tracker , has scored a long-term strategic partnership with SPACE ID blockchain-based domain name service. CoinStats users now can track their crypto wallets using their SPACE ID name handles.

Instead of lengthy cryptocurrency wallet addresses, SPACE ID integration allows CoinStats users to manage their portfolios using only name handles - “joe.bnb,” for example - and a simple dashboard.

Users can easily monitor performance data, transaction history, asset allocation and market trends across their portfolios, as well as track portfolios of other SPACE ID domain holders for simplified copy-trading and education in crypto trading.

Unlike first-generation Web3 domain name services, SPACE ID leverages a multi-chain approach. It handles over 2.5 million domains allocated among 1.3 million owners across BNB Smart Chain, Arbitrum, Sei, Injective and other major programmable L1 and L2 blockchains.

Narek Gevorgyan, founder and CEO of CoinStats, explains that this integration is set to streamline the trading and investing experience for millions of his platform’s users:

At CoinStats, our mission is to make it simpler for both new and seasoned crypto investors to keep track of their portfolio holdings. We’re excited about our integration with SPACE ID because the team shares our vision of making crypto and DeFi more accessible and user-friendly. Together, CoinStats and SPACE ID can help users avoid costly mistakes and keep their finger on the pulse of the market, saving them hours of getting lost in multiple Excel spreadsheets.

As covered by U.Today previously, starting from Q4, 2024, CoinStats supports operations with the TRON blockchain .

CoinStats registers massive surge of interest in Web3 domain names

Harrison Seletsky, Director of Business Development at SPACE ID, is excited by the opportunities the integration unlocks for crypto users:

By integrating with CoinStats, we’re expanding the number of use cases for SPACE ID domains as we continue to build a unified name service that seamlessly connects the entire Web3 ecosystem, and beyond. As crypto investors employ more sophisticated strategies across multiple wallets and blockchains, portfolio tracking can be an invaluable tool to gain better visibility of all transactions and trends. I expect more and more people will use portfolio trackers as the market matures and we’re excited that SPACE ID is now part of this journey with sector leader CoinStats.

CoinStats has witnessed a significant boom in domain name usage on its platform over the last few months.

The number of wallets connected to CoinStats via domains soared from 450 in October 2024 to 4,600 in December 2024, marking a 922% increase. The SPACE ID integration is set to supercharge the growing use of Web3 domains on CoinStats over the coming months.