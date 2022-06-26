CoinMarketCap Tops 20,000 Cryptocurrencies

Sun, 06/26/2022 - 14:56
Alex Dovbnya
Bitcoin accounts for more than 42% of the total cryptocurrency market cap
CoinMarketCap, the leading cryptocurrency ranking website, has now listed more than 20,000 cryptocurrencies.  

The number of cryptocurrencies listed on the website has experienced a ten-fold increase since September 2018.    

Bitcoin remains the undisputed crypto king, accounting for more than 42.4% of the total market cap.      

According to Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao, the leading cryptocurrency exchange has so far added only two percent of the cryptocurrencies that are available on CoinMarketCap.    

Developers are required to fill out a submission form and go through a review process if they want their assets to appear on the leading ranking website.   

CoinMarketCap was acquired by Binance back in April 2020 for $400 million.

