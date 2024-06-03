CoinEx Launches P2P Service, Recruiting More Merchants Worldwide to Build P2P Ecosystem

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Recently, CoinEx , a leading global cryptocurrency trading platform, announced the official launch of its P2P (peer-to-peer) trading service. This signifies a new step in CoinEx's journey towards providing diversified trading services. The introduction of P2P services not only offers users a more convenient fiat on-ramp and off-ramp but also provides new opportunities for global P2P merchants to join and expand their businesses. This article will provide a detailed overview of the features of CoinEx's P2P service, the exclusive advantages for P2P merchants joining CoinEx, and why global P2P merchants should consider CoinEx as a partner.

I. CoinEx P2P Service and Its Highlights

CoinEx's P2P service offers a range of innovative benefits designed to enhance platform trading efficiency and ensure the safety of user funds, including:

1. Secure Trading Environment

All transactions through the P2P service are protected by CoinEx's security system, ensuring the safety and transparency of transactions.

2. Wide Coverage Supporting Most Regions and Fiat Currencies

CoinEx's P2P service supports over a hundred fiat currencies and covers many countries and regions globally. This ensures that over 5 million cryptocurrency users worldwide can enjoy convenient and fast fiat on-ramp and off-ramp services.

3. User-Friendly Interface with Real-Time Communication Channels

The simple and clear trading interface of CoinEx P2P makes the buying and selling process intuitive and easy to understand for all types of users. Additionally, CoinEx provides real-time communication channels, ensuring that buyers and sellers can communicate directly and respond quickly to transaction needs, making fund transactions smoother and faster while ensuring transaction efficiency and security.

II. Exclusive Services for Global P2P Merchants Joining CoinEx

By joining a cryptocurrency trading platform, P2P merchants can not only open up new income streams but also increase brand exposure and attract global users. More importantly, joining a cryptocurrency trading platform means seamless access to a powerful market network—leveraging the platform's user base and global network to expand business.

Currently, CoinEx is recruiting merchants globally and offering a range of exclusive discount policies and advanced functions, planning to waive fees for both merchants and users for one year, including:

1. No Deposit and No Pre-freezing of Funds

Merchant certification requires no deposit, and posting sell orders does not require pre-freezing of funds. Only an advanced KYC (Know Your Customer) certification is needed to get posting privileges. Funds are only locked when a merchant accepts an order, effectively improving fund utilization.

2. Inventory-Free Advertising Model

Merchants need not worry about inventory issues. As long as there are sufficient funds, they can continuously take orders, and the quantity of advertising orders is not affected by completed orders.

3. Order Confirmation Status

CoinEx provides the flexibility to add an order confirmation status. Merchants can independently choose to confirm or reject an order within a certain timeframe, without affecting the order completion rate or triggering penalties.

4. Quick Merchant Status Switch

Merchants can switch between operating and resting status with one click. When switched to resting status, all advertisements are paused.

5. Advanced Custom Settings

CoinEx provides a variety of advanced setting options, such as registration time, order completion rate, and counterparty identity, allowing merchants to filter transaction partners based on their own needs.

III. Joining CoinEx to Explore Broader Market Prospects

CoinEx has consistently maintained its market-leading position through continuous technological innovation and improving user experience, maintaining a high level of user satisfaction. Currently, the platform provides simple, user-friendly, secure, and stable cryptocurrency trading services to 6 million users across over 200 countries and regions worldwide.

The launch of the CoinEx P2P service will not only enhance the trading experience for users and merchants but also further solidify CoinEx's competitive advantage in the global cryptocurrency market. CoinEx stated that by recruiting high-quality P2P merchants globally through its platform, it aims to jointly explore broader market prospects, while also hoping to build a diverse, open, and efficient fiat on-ramp and off-ramp channel with more merchants, together creating the CoinEx P2P ecosystem.