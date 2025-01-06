CoinEx 2024 Annual Recap: Explosion, Growth and Sustained Development

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

2024 marked a historic year for the cryptocurrency industry, as Bitcoin’s price surpassed the $100,000 milestone for the first time, with the market capitalization of digital assets reaching new all-time highs.

Against this backdrop, CoinEx emerged as a significant driving force in the bull market, showcasing exceptional achievements in user growth, technological innovation and ecosystem expansion. Through strategic execution and a relentless focus on user experience, CoinEx not only capitalized on the opportunities presented by the bull market but also laid the groundwork for sustained long-term growth.

Bull market context: Bitcoin surpassing $100,000 kickstarts market transformation

In 2024, Bitcoin’s unprecedented rise past $100,000 marked a paradigm shift in the global financial landscape. This milestone was underpinned by several key factors. First, traditional financial giants like BlackRock, ARK Invest, Bitwise and Fidelity launched Bitcoin ETFs, attracting billions of dollars in capital inflows.

Persistently high inflation and loose monetary policies highlighted digital assets as both a “hedge against inflation” and a “store of value.” Advancements in layer-2 scaling solutions, cross-chain technologies and privacy protocols accelerated the mainstream adoption of digital assets.

These developments not only elevated the value of Bitcoin and other major cryptocurrencies but also created new growth opportunities for trading platforms like CoinEx.

The bull market, while creating opportunities, also posed significant challenges. Platforms needed to handle surging trading volumes and market volatility with stability .Catering to the needs of millions of new entrants while ensuring seamless trading services became paramount.

Building comprehensive ecosystems to retain users and foster deeper engagement became a critical differentiator.

CoinEx demonstrated exceptional agility and innovation in addressing these challenges, setting a benchmark for the industry.

CoinEx registers unmatched user growth, hits 10 million account milestone

In 2024, CoinEx’s registered users surpassed the 10 million mark, a 100% year-on-year increase, making it one of the fastest-growing platforms in the industry. This remarkable achievement was fueled by the platform’s strategic expansion and user-centric innovations.

Localized strategies for diverse markets

CoinEx’s approach to different regional markets was a major driver of its growth. For Southeast Asia and Latin America, by offering P2P trading and fiat gateways, CoinEx addressed local liquidity challenges and enabled smoother onboarding.

In Africa, optimized mobile-friendly solutions and local payment integrations attracted a wave of first-time crypto users.

In regions of Europe and North America, high-frequency trading tools and AI-powered analytics catered to institutional and high-net-worth (HNW) users.

Community engagement and user education

In a market filled with new entrants, CoinEx prioritized user education and community building. The exchange launched CoinEx Academy and CoinEx Insight, producing over 2,500 pieces of educational content covering investment safety, market analysis and trading techniques.

Also, the CoinEx team organized local meetups in emerging markets such as Turkey and Nigeria, strengthening user loyalty and platform engagement. These efforts ensured not only rapid user acquisition but also long-term retention and trust.

CoinEx tech innovations powering crypto bull market

The bull market’s explosive growth in trading activity tested the limits of trading platforms. CoinEx met this challenge head-on with cutting-edge technological upgrades:

• Enhanced TPS: The platform’s transaction processing capacity was scaled to 200,000 transactions per second, ensuring seamless performance during peak trading hours.

• Optimized matching system: Improved algorithms reduced latency, enabling users to execute trades with speed and precision.

As a result, dynamic scaling mechanisms ensured stability even during extreme market fluctuations for all customers of CoinEx.

New products and services added by CoinEx

CoinEx introduced a range of innovative products tailored to the diverse needs of bull market participants:

• CoinEx staking: Offered attractive annualized returns of over 20%, meeting the demand for long-term asset growth.

• AI-powered trading tools. Enabled users to identify market opportunities and make data-driven decisions with precision.

Expanded support for DeFi tokens and flexible lock-up plans, attracting a broader user base.

Enhanced security and transparency

Amid the bull market’s growth, CoinEx fortified its security infrastructure. The exchange launched an on-chain proof-of-reserves mechanism to provide users with real-time transparency.

Strengthened smart contract auditing and monitoring implemented by CoinEx in 2024 ensured the safety of ecosystem products.

CoinEx global expansion in 2024: Building brand and market influence

In 2024, CoinEx leveraged a variety of branding initiatives to solidify its global presence. First, it sponsored TOKEN2049 and other premier blockchain conferences, showcasing its technological prowess and market insights.

CoinEx collaborated with regional blockchain events to establish strategic partnerships and broaden local market reach.

Also, the platform launched global user incentive programs to enhance engagement through rewards and interactive activities.

CoinEx actively bridged the gap between crypto and traditional finance during the bull market. Its team introduced regulatory-compliant services to meet the requirements of diverse jurisdictions. Then, the exchange partnered with institutional investors to offer advanced services, including OTC trading and custody solutions.

CET token bull market performance: Dual value in ecosystem and market

CET, CoinEx’s native token, experienced remarkable growth in 2024. CET’s price surpassed $0.10, delivering over 150% annual growth. Over 156 million CET tokens were burned, reducing circulating supply and enhancing scarcity.

CET played a pivotal role in powering the CoinEx ecosystem. It offered users cost savings on trading activities. Also, the token enabled users to participate in platform governance and earn additional benefits.

CET incentivized ecosystem partnerships, driving increased activity and user engagement.

Industry insights: CoinEx’s strategy and future path

CoinEx’s success in 2024 can be attributed to three core pillars:

1. Technology-driven approach: Consistently enhancing platform performance to meet the demands of a rapidly growing market.

2. User-centric model: Delivering comprehensive solutions that address diverse user needs, from beginners to institutional investors.

3. Ecosystem expansion: Building a collaborative and interconnected ecosystem centered on CET.

Looking ahead, CoinEx is poised to navigate future market opportunities with clarity and focus:

• Deepening technological foundations: Further enhancing transaction engines and smart contract capabilities to maintain a competitive edge.

• Global market expansion: Strengthening localized operations while exploring new markets for growth.

• Ecosystem development: Expanding CET’s utility and integrating more applications and partnerships to amplify network effects.

Conclusion: CoinEx’s bull market journey

In 2024, CoinEx embodied its annual themes of “Explosion, Growth, and Sustained Development.” Through unparalleled achievements in user acquisition, technological innovation and global expansion, the platform positioned itself as a key driver of the cryptocurrency bull market.

As Bitcoin surpasses $100,000 and the crypto industry embarks on a new golden era, CoinEx stands as a powerful enabler, unlocking opportunities for millions of users worldwide. With its robust foundation and visionary strategy, the story of CoinEx is just beginning.