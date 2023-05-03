Coinbase Next in Line to List PEPE, Here's Proof

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Coinbase discretely onboards PEPE

Coinbase exchange, America's largest trading platform, is set to jump on the bandwagon with respect to the listing of PEPE, a meme coin whose popularity is growing by the day. While being discreet about the move, Coinbase has created a dedicated page to guide its users toward buying the PEPE meme coin.

PEPE is only accessible via Coinbase Wallet

Despite the dedicated page for PEPE, Coinbase said its users can only acquire the meme coin through its noncustodial wallet. Coinbase Wallet works just like its two most popular counterparts, Metamask and Trust Wallet, and it is embedded with a dApp that hosts decentralized exchanges, through which swaps can be conducted to purchase the meme coin.

Despite the fact that PEPE is not directly listed on its mainstream trading engine yet, current support for the meme coin is considered a vote of confidence for a token that is barely a week old.

Massive hype around PEPE

PEPE has grown to become one of the most hyped meme coins in the crypto ecosystem following its parabolic price growth. Although the token is seeing a 25.72% plunge at time of writing with its price pegged at $0.000000905, it created multimillionaires within days of its launch.

Though there is a history of losses among its early traders, the bulk of the meme coin's backers are in profit as it has printed more than 298% growth over the trailing seven-day period. The parabolic run in the price of PEPE stems from the huge need for a fun new discovery in the Web 3.0 world since Shiba Inu started pivoting to being an infrastructure provider through Shibarium.

The backing Pepe is getting from some of the most prominent exchanges in the industry has also help sustained the bullish hype surrounding the token. Should Coinbase eventually decide to list the coin despite its regulatory and legal hurdles, it could be a true game-changer for the meme coin.