Coinbase Helping Plaintiffs Sue US Regulator, Here's Why: Bloomberg

Thu, 09/08/2022 - 16:14
article image
Yuri Molchan
Coinbase intends to pay legal expenses for six individuals who are suing OFAC
Coinbase Helping Plaintiffs Sue US Regulator, Here's Why: Bloomberg
Cover image via stock.adobe.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

The biggest crypto trading venue in the U.S., Coinbase, is paying legal expenses for two Coinbase staffers and four other investors who are taking to court the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) department, according to Bloomberg.

On Aug. 8, the Treasury stated that the coin mixer Tornado Cash has laundered over $7 billion in crypto since its foundation three years ago and sanctions were imposed on it.

The plaintiffs complain that the Treasury has exceeded its authority in this case. Lawyers mentioned in the legal complaint that none of the plaintiffs are criminals or terrorists. Tornado Cash is a completely legal company that offers its customers private and secure crypto transactions.

Related
Bitcoin May Face Another Crash Due to This ECB Move: Details

The head of Coinbase, Brian Armstrong, tweeted earlier that he does not agree with this move by the Treasury against Tornado Cash and hinted that the regulator should perhaps be challenged.

OFAC rejected Coinbase's persistent requests to reverse the sanctions.

article image
About the author
Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a crypto journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. ‘Hodls’ major cryptocurrencies and has written for multiple crypto media outlets. 

His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

Currently Yuri is a news writer at U.Today and can be contacted at yuri.molchan@u.today.

related image Cardano Builder Introduces Daedalus Version for Mainnet. Here's What's New
09/08/2022 - 19:11
Cardano Builder Introduces Daedalus Version for Mainnet. Here's What's New
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image SHIB Payments May Be Available to 650 Million Users, Ripple’s Partner Launches Crypto Remittances Between Mexico and Canada: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
09/08/2022 - 16:24
SHIB Payments May Be Available to 650 Million Users, Ripple’s Partner Launches Crypto Remittances Between Mexico and Canada: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Valeria BlokhinaValeria Blokhina
related image XRPL Set to Launch DeFi and NFT Features Soon; Here's How Far This Has Gone
09/08/2022 - 16:04
XRPL Set to Launch DeFi and NFT Features Soon; Here's How Far This Has Gone
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide