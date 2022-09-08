Coinbase Helping Plaintiffs Sue US Regulator, Here's Why: Bloomberg

Coinbase intends to pay legal expenses for six individuals who are suing OFAC

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

The biggest crypto trading venue in the U.S., Coinbase, is paying legal expenses for two Coinbase staffers and four other investors who are taking to court the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) department, according to Bloomberg.

Coinbase has helped organize and is funding a lawsuit against the US Treasury Department over its sanctions of crypto mixer Tornado Cash https://t.co/v4q4bEXiaM — Bloomberg Australia (@BloombergAU) September 8, 2022

On Aug. 8, the Treasury stated that the coin mixer Tornado Cash has laundered over $7 billion in crypto since its foundation three years ago and sanctions were imposed on it.

The plaintiffs complain that the Treasury has exceeded its authority in this case. Lawyers mentioned in the legal complaint that none of the plaintiffs are criminals or terrorists. Tornado Cash is a completely legal company that offers its customers private and secure crypto transactions.

Ads

The head of Coinbase, Brian Armstrong, tweeted earlier that he does not agree with this move by the Treasury against Tornado Cash and hinted that the regulator should perhaps be challenged.

OFAC rejected Coinbase's persistent requests to reverse the sanctions.