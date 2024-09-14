    Coinbase CLO Debunks Crucial Misconception in SEC Lawsuit

    Advertisement
    article image
    Godfrey Benjamin
    Paul Grewal just set one important Coinbase v. SEC suit fact clear
    Sat, 14/09/2024 - 12:38
    Coinbase CLO Debunks Crucial Misconception in SEC Lawsuit
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Paul Grewal, the chief legal officer of American cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase, has corrected a supposed misconception in its case with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

    Advertisement

    SEC's apology for securities categorization

    The conversation started with Grewal's earlier X post citing the SEC’s open apology for falsely and repeatedly stating that tokens are securities. The Coinbase executive acknowledged that the move was remarkable.

    Related
    Will SEC Challenge XRP's Status? Veteran Reveals SEC's Likely Response
    Mon, 09/09/2024 - 10:41
    Will SEC Challenge XRP's Status? Veteran Reveals SEC's Likely Response
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    Thereafter, FOX Business Journalist Eleanor Terrett noted that this regulator's admission could bolster the fair notice defense for firms like Binance, Kraken and Coinbase that the agency has sued.

    “If the SEC is now apologizing for causing market confusion with their 'crypto asset security' terminology and the prior assertions that tokens themselves can be securities regardless of circumstances surrounding the transactions, can firms now more reasonably argue they were not given fair notice of what exactly makes a token a security in the eyes of the SEC?” Terrett asked.

    In a recent court filing, she pointed out that Kraken has already addressed its fair notice defense. On the other hand, the court rejected Ripple and Coinbase's fair notice defenses. However, Grewal quickly corrected her statement, stating that Kraken's fair notice defense has yet to be rejected. The Coinbase executive said the notice is very much in play. He buttressed these claims when he noted that Judge Failla made this very clear in the Sept. 5 hearing.

    Crypto industry regulation sees glimpse of clarity

    It is worth noting that the SEC is gradually gaining clarity on some of these crypto firms, including Coinbase. On Friday, Grewal noted that the regulator has conceded that Ethereum is not a security.

    Related
    SEC Just “Conceded” That ETH Is Not Security, Coinbase’s Top Lawyer Says
    Fri, 09/13/2024 - 05:51
    SEC Just “Conceded” That ETH Is Not Security, Coinbase’s Top Lawyer Says
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya

    He still expects that the regulator will adjust its regulations to accommodate other tokens as non-securities, as it has with Bitcoin and Ethereum.

    On the other hand, some analysts and top industry players believe the SEC is overstepping its jurisdiction by regulating assets.

    #Coinbase
    About the author
    article image
    Godfrey Benjamin

    Godfrey Benjamin is an experienced crypto journalist whose main goal is to educate everyone around him about the prospects of Web 3.0. His love for crypto was birthed when, as a former banker, he discovered the obvious advantages of decentralized money over traditional payments. With his vast experience covering various aspects of Web3, Godfrey's articles has been featured on Blockchain.news, Cryptonews and Coingape, among others.

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Sep 14, 2024 - 11:52
    Erik Voorhees Makes Important Comment on MicroStrategy's Latest Bitcoin Buy
    News
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
    Title news
    News
    Sep 14, 2024 - 11:22
    Shiba Inu: Major Notice Goes Out for SHIB Community, Here's Why
    News
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    CISO New Zealand: Partnering with ACN Newswire to Unite Top InfoSec Leaders and Offer Exclusive Discounts
    How Cryptocurrency is Changing the Online Gambling Landscape
    Binance, IOG, and Amioca Brands VIPs Among Speakers for Cardano Summit 2024
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Coinbase CLO Debunks Crucial Misconception in SEC Lawsuit
    Erik Voorhees Makes Important Comment on MicroStrategy's Latest Bitcoin Buy
    Shiba Inu: Major Notice Goes Out for SHIB Community, Here's Why
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD