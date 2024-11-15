    60 Billion Dogecoin (DOGE) in 24 Hours: What's Happening?

    Advertisement
    article image
    Arman Shirinyan
    Dogecoin facing substantial recovery phase as things turn out more positively than expected
    Fri, 15/11/2024 - 14:00
    60 Billion Dogecoin (DOGE) in 24 Hours: What's Happening?
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    With an astounding 60 billion large transactions over the past 24 hours, Dogecoin has been making waves and setting a record for network activity. A significant move by large holders, sometimes known as whales, is reflected in this abrupt spike in volume, indicating heightened interest and activity among significant investors. Because of Dogecoin's community-driven momentum and reasonable price, this kind of whale movement frequently indicates that price movement is anticipated.

    It is possible to interpret the on-chain data — particularly the increase in transaction volume — as a change in sentiment toward DOGE. Generally speaking, increased whale activity can result in increased volatility because their purchases or sales can have a significant effect on market values. A robust upward trend in Dogecoin's price, which recently hit $0.40 — a high not seen in recent months — corresponds with the notable increase in transaction volume. 

    Article image
    DOGE/USDT Chart by TradingView

    This rally implies that DOGE is experiencing a resurgence of interest, which could be brought on by larger market rallies or increased social media activity. Technically, Dogecoin's price has risen significantly, surpassing earlier resistance levels at $0.22 and $0.30. As a traditional sign of sustained momentum, rising volumes are supporting this price surge.

    HOT Stories
    60 Billion Dogecoin (DOGE) in 24 Hours: What's Happening?
    Ripple CEO: “The US Is Ready to Be The Crypto Capital of The World”
    Dogecoin Founder Says He Won’t Sell His Bitcoin Until This Massive Price High Reached
    XRP Outperforming Every Cryptocurrency in Top 100

    Related
    Dogecoin Lead Sounds Alarm Amid 145% DOGE Price Surge
    Thu, 11/14/2024 - 13:26
    Dogecoin Lead Sounds Alarm Amid 145% DOGE Price Surge
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev

    Advertisement

    In the upcoming days, DOGE might attempt to break through additional resistance levels around $0.45 if the current trend continues, but this would require steady demand and ongoing whale support to push higher. Whether Dogecoin can continue this growth in the future is still up in the air.

    Memes like Dogecoin are historically volatile and frequently greatly impacted by social sentiment, whereas whale interest indicates confidence. Whale activity and retail interest would both need to keep up strong momentum if Dogecoin were to continue its upward trajectory. As with any asset fueled by community hype and big holders, caution is advised despite the recent spike in DOGE's transaction volume and price, which suggests a potentially bullish phase. Because Dogecoin has a history of abrupt corrections, traders should be on the lookout for stability above new support levels.

    #Dogecoin
    About the author
    article image
    Arman Shirinyan

    Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

    Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Nov 15, 2024 - 13:29
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Rockets 1,559% in Whale Activity as Bulls Take Charge
    News
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    Title news
    News
    Nov 15, 2024 - 13:22
    140 Million Dogecoin (DOGE) in 24 Hours: Whales Are Buying Dip
    News
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Nov 9, 2024 - 10:16
    What Is Layer 2 in Blockchain?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Nov 9, 2024 - 9:44
    How Does Bitcoin Mining Affect BTC Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Interviews
    Nov 1, 2024 - 15:05
    First-Ever True Female AI Chatbot Fiona and Future of AI Meme Coins: Interview With Ooli
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    GuidesEthereum (ETH)
    Oct 19, 2024 - 12:00
    What is Pectra Upgrade on Ethereum: Guide
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Oct 15, 2024 - 7:14
    Crypto Media Data Updated by SimilarWeb: Top 30 Bleeding
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    A New Era of Player-Controlled Worlds: MetaGravity’s Vision with Edge of Chaos
    Prosper enters into long-term agreement with BITMAIN to provide Bitcoin miner hosting services
    “MEET48 Best7” Voting Event Officially Launches: A Web3 Stage for Everyone Who Wanna Be An Idol from Nov 15 to Jan 14
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    60 Billion Dogecoin (DOGE) in 24 Hours: What's Happening?
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Rockets 1,559% in Whale Activity as Bulls Take Charge
    140 Million Dogecoin (DOGE) in 24 Hours: Whales Are Buying Dip
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD