Advertisement
Advertisement
AD

    Coinbase CEO Issues Bullish Bitcoin Statement Amid Crypto Market Bloodbath

    By Caroline Amosun
    Tue, 29/07/2025 - 18:48
    Brian Armstrong believes that Bitcoin might be the best kind of money in existence
    Advertisement
    Coinbase CEO Issues Bullish Bitcoin Statement Amid Crypto Market Bloodbath
    Cover image via U.Today
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    On Tuesday, July 29th, Coinbase’s CEO Brian Armstrong, in his consistent advocacy for Bitcoin, shared thoughts that Bitcoin might actually be better than traditional fiat currencies and every other form of money during the latest episode of the Shawn Ryan Show tagged “Mining 21 Million Bitcoins.”

    Advertisement

    While the statement has stirred reactions among market participants, with many showing support for the narrative, Armstrong has shared this bullish view despite Bitcoin’s negative price actions in the past days. This highlights investors’ unwavering stance on the asset and its relevance in the global financial system despite recurring market hurdles.

    Armstrong scores Bitcoin as good money against gold

    In his statement, Armstrong described Bitcoin as “probably” the best form of money ever created in comparison to gold and every other item ever used as money since the emergence of trade, emphasizing its solid monetary qualities despite regulatory limitations.

    HOT Stories
    Ripple's Stablecoin Head Says DeFi Growth Is 'Exploding'
    Breaking: SEC Approves In-Kind Redemptions for Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs
    Shytoshi Kusama Teases New Partnership, Details Hidden, But Here Are Some
    Bitcoin Core Releases New Version for Testing: Details

    While Armstrong considers “money” as a common medium of exchange that specifically breaks the barriers of exchange caused by the diversities in human wants, he explained that certain qualities like scarcity, durability, portability, visibility, and more, required of good money, are found in Bitcoin.

    Advertisement

    According to Armstrong, gold is a good form of money considering its durability and significance in storing value, but it weighs far below Bitcoin when scoring its monetary qualities, as Bitcoin possesses all of gold’s monetary values and more.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Tue, 07/29/2025 - 15:17
    Michael Saylor Reacts to Bitcoin Dip With Famous Nike Founder's Quote
    ByTomiwabold Olajide

    He further explained that while gold is a good store of value, it cannot be easily moved about nor make cross-border transactions like Bitcoin can. While the Coinbase CEO has described Bitcoin as a digital gold, he emphasized that Bitcoin boasts the crucial properties of gold and additional qualities that gold does not have.

    Nonetheless, the Bitcoin advocate emphasized Bitcoin’s decentralized nature, which allows it to operate on a blockchain that is not controlled by the government or a centralized authority, allowing users to execute transactions with adequate transparency, security, and global accessibility.

    Although Bitcoin portrays certain limitations in the face of market volatilities, the asset’s decentralized nature and scarcity present the leading cryptocurrency as a good form of money against traditional fiat money.

    In contrast to speculations from critics, Bitcoin stands beyond a mere speculative asset, but a viable financial instrument.

    #Bitcoin #Coinbase #Gold #Brian Armstrong
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Jul 29, 2025 - 22:23
    Coinbase Lists Two New Cryptocurrencies: Details
    ByCaroline Amosun
    News
    Jul 29, 2025 - 20:50
    Ripple's Stablecoin Head Says DeFi Growth Is 'Exploding'
    ByAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Queens Park Rangers and TokenFi Announces New Partnership
    Shinkai Launches v1.0: Onchain AI Agents Go Live with USDC & Coinbase x402
    Mento Selects Wormhole as its Official Interoperability Provider to Power Multichain FX
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Coinbase Lists Two New Cryptocurrencies: Details
    Ripple's Stablecoin Head Says DeFi Growth Is 'Exploding'
    Breaking: SEC Approves In-Kind Redemptions for Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs
    Show all