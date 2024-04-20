Advertisement
AD

    China Issues Warning to Crypto Miners in Angola

    Advertisement
    article image
    Dan Burgin
    Embassy of China in Angola has warned Chinese citizens to stop mining cryptocurrencies
    Sat, 20/04/2024 - 16:12
    China Issues Warning to Crypto Miners in Angola
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Contents
    Advertisement

    The Chinese Embassy has issued a reminder that Angola's "Law on the Prohibition of Cryptocurrency and Other Virtual Asset Mining" officially went into effect on April 10.

    This law criminalizes cryptocurrency mining, carrying potential prison sentences ranging from 1 to 12 years. The legislation aims to combat organized cryptocurrency mining networks and protect the national electrical system from the significant electricity demands of mining operations.

    Angolan lawmakers approved the proposal to ban and criminalize cryptocurrency mining on Feb. 28. The bill targets individuals caught mining cryptocurrencies with computer systems and associated equipment, imposing severe penalties, including imprisonment.

    Energy crisis

    The law highlights concerns about the strain on the national electrical system caused by cryptocurrency mining activities. Mining operations reportedly consume about 9.6 MW of electricity daily, equivalent to the needs of 3,000 households, impacting domestic electricity supply stability.

    Despite Angola's installed electricity production capacity of 6,200 MW per day, efficient energy distribution remains a challenge, especially considering the current daily demand of 5,500 MW.

    Related
    Crypto Mining Battle Escalates in Arkansas County

    China's interest in Angola's economic transformation has been strong for the past decade. In December, China and Angola signed an investment protection agreement, facilitating tariff-free access for Angolan firms to China's consumer market across a wide range of goods.

    Most important halving in history

    On April 19, Bitcoin experienced its fourth-ever halving event upon reaching its 840,000th block. This milestone triggers a reduction in mining rewards, cutting them in half from 6.25 BTC to 3.125 BTC per mined block moving forward.

    Related
    How Long Does It Take for Bitcoin Price to Recover After Halving?

    The Bitcoin halving is a programmed process embedded in the Bitcoin protocol, occurring approximately every 210,000 blocks, which translates to roughly every four years.

    This mechanism is designed to control the issuance of new Bitcoins, gradually decreasing the rate of supply to maintain scarcity and adjust for the growing network's adoption and mining capabilities.

    About the author
    article image
    Dan Burgin

    Dan is a news editor and writer with 12 years of experience in finance and emerging technologies, with a strong focus on crypto. Covering a broad spectrum of topics, from fintech startups to AI, he provides an in-depth overview of the current state of the crypto market, along with insights into its potential for future disruption.

    related image Ripple CTO Spotlights XRP's Meteoric 1,500% Rise: Details
    2024/04/20 16:08
    Ripple CTO Spotlights XRP's Meteoric 1,500% Rise: Details
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    related image No Dogecoin Airdrop: DOGE Community Gets Crucial Warning
    2024/04/20 16:08
    No Dogecoin Airdrop: DOGE Community Gets Crucial Warning
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    related image 4.34 Trillion SHIB: Here's What's Happening in Last 24 Hours
    2024/04/20 16:08
    4.34 Trillion SHIB: Here's What's Happening in Last 24 Hours
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    XVC Tech Announces Strategic Investment in TradeTogether to Enhance Web3 Wealth Management
    Blockchain Life 2024 Thunderstruck in Dubai
    Merlin Chain Launches MERL: A Major Leap Forward in Bitcoin Layer 2 Solutions
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    China Issues Warning to Crypto Miners in Angola
    Ripple CTO Spotlights XRP's Meteoric 1,500% Rise: Details
    No Dogecoin Airdrop: DOGE Community Gets Crucial Warning
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD