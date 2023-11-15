Advertisement
AD

Crypto Mining Battle Escalates in Arkansas County

Advertisement
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Arkansas County locked in growing dispute with cryptocurrency firm Jones Digital over new mining operation
Wed, 11/15/2023 - 16:21
Crypto Mining Battle Escalates in Arkansas County
Cover image via katv.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

According to a report by a local media outlet, Arkansas County in the United States is currently embroiled in a contentious battle with Jones Digital, the proprietor of a newly established cryptocurrency mining operation near the city of DeWitt. 

Advertisement

The conflict has intensified as a federal court lawsuit looms. The legal action is driven by local concerns over noise, energy usage and potential environmental damage. 

Local backlash leads to legal confrontation 

The conflict ignited when Jones Digital announced its plan to set up a cryptocurrency mine just outside DeWitt in July. 

The proposal for a new crypto-mining facility has sparked significant local opposition. Residents are concerned about the potential environmental and infrastructural impacts, such as on the power grid, water usage and the region's agricultural economy. 

Business owners and residents argue that crypto mining companies, unlike other local businesses, benefit from tax exemptions and less stringent regulations. This tension has led to a petition against crypto mines.

The local government responded by tightening a noise ordinance specifically targeting crypto mines in October. In response to this decision, Jones Digital then escalated its battle with Arkansas County on Nov. 1 by launching a legal challenge. 

Nationwide issue 

The situation involving Jones Digital and Arkansas County is part of a broader pattern across the United States, where local communities and states grapple with the challenges posed by cryptocurrency mining operations. In New York, for example, the crypto mining facility Greenidge Generation became a focal point in state and national debates over the environmental impact of mining firms. This led to New York passing legislation specifically targeting companies like Greenidge.

Related
Bitcoin Mining Ban Proposed by New York Gubernatorial Candidate

On the West Coast, in states like Oregon and Washington, legislative efforts to regulate carbon emissions related to crypto mining and data centers have seen diverging paths. Washington successfully passed a bill mandating rural utility districts to curb emissions from their electricity purchases. However, a similar bill in Oregon faced opposition and ultimately failed.

#Bitcoin News
About the author
article image
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

related image SHIB Holders Warned About New Scam, CZ Supports Michael Saylor on His Bitcoin Strategy, Judge Sets Schedule for Ripple-SEC Remedy Discovery: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
2023/11/15 16:32
SHIB Holders Warned About New Scam, CZ Supports Michael Saylor on His Bitcoin Strategy, Judge Sets Schedule for Ripple-SEC Remedy Discovery: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Valeria BlokhinaValeria Blokhina
related image DOGE Price Analysis for November 15
2023/11/15 16:32
DOGE Price Analysis for November 15
Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
related image Solana (SOL) 150% Rally Boosted by This Surprising Factor: Details
2023/11/15 16:32
Solana (SOL) 150% Rally Boosted by This Surprising Factor: Details
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement
AD