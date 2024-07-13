Advertisement
    Charles Hoskinson Shuts Down Cardano Critic in Tweet About Mithril Upgrade

    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Cardano founder has responded to critic while talking about approaching Mithril upgrade
    Sat, 13/07/2024 - 12:44
    Cover image via www.youtube.com

    Contents
    Charles Hoskinson, the founder of the IOG company that stands behind the creation of the Cardano proof-of-stake blockchain, has published a statement on the upcoming game-changer Mithril upgrade that is expected to launch this year.

    He also responded to a Cardano critic who called ADA an s-coin and accused Hoskinson of being a scammer.

    Hoskinson's Mithril message to community

    Mithril’s goal is to help increase the scalability of the Cardano network. It will allow users to get away from the necessity for Applications to run full nodes and having to individually validate each transaction on the Cardano chain.

    Besides, Mithril will create a more decentralized and secure environment in order to minimize the risk of centralization and ensure the integrity of the whole network.

    Charles Hoskinson reminded the Cardano community about the goal of the approaching crucial upgrade: “You know use light clients everywhere is basically the goal of Mithril.” He also stated that he feels pride in having “already a 2 year advantage on certain competition.”

    Cardano founder responds to ADA critic

    Charles Hoskinson responded to a critic who accused him of being a scammer who made an s-coin to capitalize on it. X user who goes under a pseudonym @sunnydecree with more than 90,000 followers commented under Hoskinson's post.

    The commentator stated that Cardano’s native coin ADA is “an s-coin with zero value” that was dumped by Hoskinson on easy-to-deceive investors. He then went on to accuse Hoskinson of making enough fiat money on selling ADA to “buy a farm and fly private jets.”

    Charles Hoskinson hit back at the critic in a relaxed manner, using a cartoon extract.

    #Charles Hoskinson #Cardano News
