    XRP, LINK, SOL: Potential Price Jump Ahead?

    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    XRP, Solana and Chainlink might be candidates for potential price rebound
    Thu, 10/10/2024 - 15:31
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Major cryptocurrencies XRP, Solana and Chainlink might be candidates for a potential price rebound if indications presented by current market sentiment turn out favorable.

    According to Santiment, Chainlink, Ethereum, Bitcoin, Solana and XRP are the assets that the crowd has acted the most negatively toward during this mild crypto slump.

    Since the start of the week, the crypto market has experienced a sell-off fueled by macroeconomic concerns and profit-taking. The sell-off accelerated in Tuesday's trading session, as investors digested Federal Reserve meeting minutes while waiting for new inflation data.

    At the time of writing, the cryptocurrency market was still reeling from losses, with most cryptocurrencies trading in the red.

    XRP, Solana and Chainlink are all selling lower amid the current market drop. While these coins are facing negative crowd sentiment, Santiment highlights the silver lining in this scenario: coins with the most bearish crowd narratives historically have the best chance of rising.

    XRP, Solana, LINK: Price surge imminent?

    Santiment identified a trend that has played out in most market drops: cryptocurrencies with the most bearish crowd narratives often have the greatest likelihood of experiencing a price rebound. This counterintuitive trend is based on the idea that strong negative sentiment can indicate a market bottom, allowing for a price reversal as sentiment shifts.

    Santiment went on to list the 20 best candidates with the most bearish crowd narratives. Chainlink, Ethereum, Bitcoin, Solana and XRP saw the most negative sentiment ranking first to fifth; this, according to Santiment, makes them candidates for price bounces.

    Other cryptocurrencies listed by Santiment in the fifth to twentieth places include Optimism (OP), Polygon (POL), Sui (SUI), Cronos (CRO), Fantom (FTM), Avalanche (AVAX), Cardano (ADA), Render (RENDER), Floki (FLOKI), Pepe (PEPE), Toncoin (TON), Filecoin (FIL), Injective (INJ), Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Tron (TRX).

    In the coming days, eyes will be on these coins to adjudge their price moves in light of the overall crypto market trend. October is regarded as a positive month for cryptocurrencies; yet, the probability of price increases for these cryptocurrencies remains unknown, as historical returns do not guarantee future results.

    About the author
    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide

    Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
