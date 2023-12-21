Advertisement
AD
Original U.Today article

Chainlink (LINK) on Reversal Point, Aims for 20% Rally

Advertisement
article image
Arman Shirinyan
Chainlink lands on important price threshold, which opens up possibility for 20% reversal
Thu, 12/21/2023 - 01:00
Chainlink (LINK) on Reversal Point, Aims for 20% Rally
Cover image via www.freepik.com

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Chainlink has finally reached a potential turning point. Recent price action has seen LINK touch the 50-day Exponential Moving Average, a critical technical level that often signals a possible trend reversal. Analysts and investors are closely watching as LINK teeters on the cusp of a 20% rally in alignment with broader market movements.

Advertisement

The touching of the 50 EMA is particularly significant for LINK, as it has historically acted as a dynamic support or resistance level for many assets, including Chainlink. A bounce from this level could see LINK make a solid upward move, especially given its recent pattern of mirroring the general market's performance. This pattern suggests that if the crypto market continues its upward trajectory, LINK is well-placed to capitalize on the momentum.

LINKUSDT
LINK/USDT Chart by TradingView

However, Chainlink's fate is not solely tied to market dynamics. As a price oracle platform, its performance is intrinsically linked to the vibrancy of the DeFi space. Oracles are vital to DeFi, providing the necessary data to facilitate smart contracts accurately and securely. Without substantial growth and innovation within DeFi, LINK’s potential for a significant rally may be constrained.

Shiba Inu stays relevant

Shiba Inu token has been the center of attention for many traders at the beginning of the cryptocurrency market bull run in 2023; however, its recent chart placement suggests a pivotal moment is upon us, as SHIB consolidates on the edge of the significant psychological threshold of $0.00001. This price point has transformed into a veritable battleground where the bulls and bears clash.

Advertisement

A closer examination of SHIB's daily chart reveals that it is currently hugging the line, hinting at an indecisive market. The token has seen some upward momentum in recent times, moving in tandem with the market's recovery, yet the $0.00001 mark remains a resistance that SHIB has struggled to consistently overcome and maintain as support.

Related
DOGE, SHIB Holders to Receive Big Christmas Bitcoin Giveaway From Top Exchange

This level's significance is twofold; it not only serves as a technical resistance but also a sentimental one. Crossing this threshold decisively would be a strong bullish signal, potentially igniting a rally for SHIB. 

However, the journey above this mark is fraught with challenges. The token's volatility is high, and sustaining gains has been a struggle. For SHIB to establish a foothold above $0.00001, it will need to do more than just ride the waves of market sentiment; it will require a fundamental catalyst that can drive sustained interest and investment.

MATIC delivers bullish signal

Polygon has recently flashed a bullish signal on its trading chart, catching the eyes of crypto enthusiasts and technical analysts. A cross, where the shorter-term 100-day Exponential Moving Average crosses above the longer-term 200-day EMA, has materialized. This event is often seen as a bullish indicator, suggesting that a sustained uptrend may be on the horizon.

The crossing of these EMAs can imply that the average price of MATIC has been rising over the recent period and may continue to do so. This could catalyze further buying behavior as traders often interpret this cross as a shift in momentum from bearish to bullish. The golden cross has historically been a precursor to significant price rallies on various assets, including cryptocurrencies.

Related
Polygon (MATIC) Achieves Record-Breaking TPS, Sandeep Nailwal Says

However, this bullish signal comes on the heels of a recent price drop for MATIC, where the asset saw a sharp decline from its recent highs. This drop has led some investors to question the immediate future of the asset. 

The recent fall in price may lead to a test of the newfound support levels. If MATIC holds strong and rebounds from these levels, the golden cross could serve as confirmation of a bullish trend. Conversely, if the price fails to sustain and breaks through support, the cross may be seen as a lagging indicator, and caution could be warranted.

#Shiba Inu
About the author
article image
Arman Shirinyan

Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

related image Solana Now Ahead of Ethereum in DEX Trading Volume
2023/12/21 01:02
Solana Now Ahead of Ethereum in DEX Trading Volume
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image Ripple CEO Announces Compliance-First Strategy
2023/12/21 01:02
Ripple CEO Announces Compliance-First Strategy
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image SHIB Price Analysis for December 20
2023/12/21 01:02
SHIB Price Analysis for December 20
Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement

Popular

Chainlink (LINK) on Reversal Point, Aims for 20% Rally
Chainlink (LINK) on Reversal Point, Aims for 20% Rally
Solana Now Ahead of Ethereum in DEX Trading Volume
Solana Now Ahead of Ethereum in DEX Trading Volume
Ripple CEO Announces Compliance-First Strategy
Ripple CEO Announces Compliance-First Strategy
SHIB Price Analysis for December 20
SHIB Price Analysis for December 20
Bloomberg Analyst Shares New Take on Bitcoin ETF Approval Timeline
Bloomberg Analyst Shares New Take on Bitcoin ETF Approval Timeline
BlackRock Inches Closer to Bitcoin ETF, Shibarium Hits Record 130 Million Inscriptions, Ethereum's Buterin Makes Large Transfer to Coinbase Wallet: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
BlackRock Inches Closer to Bitcoin ETF, Shibarium Hits Record 130 Million Inscriptions, Ethereum's Buterin Makes Large Transfer to Coinbase Wallet: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Ready for Breakout, Top Trader Says
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Ready for Breakout, Top Trader Says
John Lennon's Son Slams 'Bitcoin Ban Bill' by Senator Warren, Here's Key Reason
John Lennon's Son Slams 'Bitcoin Ban Bill' by Senator Warren, Here's Key Reason
Bitcoin (BTC) Breakout in Sight, Analysts Point to Imminent Upside Surge
Bitcoin (BTC) Breakout in Sight, Analysts Point to Imminent Upside Surge
Shibarium Achieves Ground-Breaking Milestone
Shibarium Achieves Ground-Breaking Milestone
Show all
Advertisement
AD