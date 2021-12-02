Chainlink (LINK) Leaves Top 20 Cryptocurrencies by Market Cap: Possible Reasons

Opinions
Thu, 12/02/2021 - 16:12
article image
Vladislav Sopov
Here's how Chainlink Marines' crypto left elite club
Chainlink (LINK) Leaves Top 20 Cryptocurrencies by Market Cap: Possible Reasons
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News
Contents

LINK, a core digital asset of decentralized oracles network Chainlink, finally left CoinMarketCap's top 20 of cryptos by capitalization. At the same time, it seems that this is not its fault.

LINK leaves top 20, replaced by ALGO

Today, on December 2, 2021, Chainlink (LINK) sees its LINK token in red: the asset has plummeted 7% in 24 hours. As such, its capitalization drops to $11.6 billion.

LINK left top-20

Just like Cardano (ADA), LINK token trades down more than 50% from its all-time high registered on May 9, 2021, above $52.

ALGO, a token of high-performance smart contracts platform Algorand, demonstrates an almost  5% dropdown but surpasses Chainlink (LINK) by market capitalization.

Algorand (ALGO) added more than 50% in just three months and entered the top 20 by market capitalization for the first time in its history.

Battles of large caps

At the same time, Chainlink (LINK) leaves the top 20 not only thanks to Algorand (ALGO) but also due to the impressive rallies of other major altcoins.

In recent days, Terra (LUNA) and Polygon (MATIC) have spiked to new historic highs. The rivalry in the 10-20 zone has become quite savage.

Related
ADA Spikes 15% as IOHK CEO Touts Cardano’s Plutus in Wake of MonoX Hack

Also, as covered by U.Today earlier today, Cardano's ADA jumped 15% in no time as the IOHK CEO stressed the advantages of his project's programming language over Ethereum's Solidity.

Related
Terra (LUNA) Surpasses Shiba Inu (SHIB) After Hitting New All-Time High

LUNA, a native digital asset of high-performance blockchain Terra, added 60% in one week and surpassed overhyped memetic coin Shiba Inu token.

#Chainlink (LINK) News
article image
About the author
Vladislav Sopov

Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 6+ years in IT-analytics, 3+ years in blockchain.

Worked in independent analysis as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

related image Chainlink (LINK) Leaves Top 20 Cryptocurrencies by Market Cap: Possible Reasons
12/02/2021 - 16:12
Chainlink (LINK) Leaves Top 20 Cryptocurrencies by Market Cap: Possible Reasons
Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov
related image Scary Pattern Could Send Bitcoin Below $10,000, According to This Top Money Manager
12/02/2021 - 16:02
Scary Pattern Could Send Bitcoin Below $10,000, According to This Top Money Manager
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image ADA Spikes 15% as IOHK CEO Touts Cardano’s Plutus in Wake of MonoX Hack
12/02/2021 - 15:40
ADA Spikes 15% as IOHK CEO Touts Cardano’s Plutus in Wake of MonoX Hack
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide