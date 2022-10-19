Celsius’s Troubles Keep Getting Worse as Federal Investigators Zero In on Failed Lending Firm

Wed, 10/19/2022 - 05:43
Alex Dovbnya
The beleaguered cryptocurrency lending firm is facing investigations in various cryptocurrency states
Embattled cryptocurrency lender Celsius is under federal investigations, Bloomberg reports.

The failed company is facing intense regulatory scrutiny in “at least” 40 states.

Last week, Celsius received a subpoena from federal prosecutors. It was issued just days after the platform unexpectedly blocked withdrawals in June, catching its customers off-guard.

In early September, Vermont regulators accused the crypto landing firm of misleading its investors about its financial health. Celsius suffered financial losses years before filing for bankruptcy despite claiming that it was profitable.

Earlier this month, it came to light that multiple Celsius executives, including former executive CEO Alex Mashinsky, had withdrawn tens of millions of dollars’ worth of crypto from the platform before it went belly-up.  

As reported by U.Today, failed hedge fund Three Arrows Capital is also being investigated by American regulators.

About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

