Casper (CSPR) Retains 36% Growth as New Wallet Goes Live: Details

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

In an unusual turn of events, Casper Network (CSPR) has joined the league of altcoins leading the market momentum today. The digital currency is trading at a spot price of $0.05471, up by 1.24% over the past 24 hours and by 36% in the week-to-date (WTD) period.

While many have tagged Casper as one of the most undervalued crypto protocols around, the team behind the project has not stopped building despite the negative turn in the market in the past few months. The recent price upsurge is borne out of positive sentiment in the Casper ecosystem following the release of the new Casper Wallet.

The newly released @casper_wallet boasts several improvements over the Casper Signer, including:



👩‍💻 Better user interface and experience

🖥️ Complete desktop browser support

📲 Native notification delivery

🔒 Enhanced security



Learn more: https://t.co/iB5KdFX5ol — Casper (@Casper_Network) April 18, 2023

While Casper still relishes the fact that it is one of the most energy efficient protocols around, the new wallet introduces some unique and advanced experiences ranging from a better user interface, complete desktop browser support, functional notifications and enhanced security.

Having native decentralized applications is an hallmark of harnessing innovation in every Layer 1 blockchain network's ecosystem. With the new Casper Wallet, most of the dApps and users within the Casper Network will now have access to a wallet that can serve everyone regardless of their needs.

Casper and subtle ecosystem growth

When it comes to decentralized finance and other related innovations, Casper Network ranks lower compared to its peers in the digital currency ecosystem. However, occasional price surges are not uncommon for CSPR, especially when new innovations are unveiled.

For Casper, the protocol introduces continuous scheduled upgrades to enhance its overall functionalities. As reported earlier by U.Today, Casper has activated a number of upgrades to help drive its enterprise adoption across the board.

The protocol also partnered with Terra Virtua to achieve Tamper Proof Authenticity, proof that it can collaborate with other mainstream innovators in the industry.