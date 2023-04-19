Casper (CSPR) Retains 36% Growth as New Wallet Goes Live: Details

Wed, 04/19/2023 - 11:04
article image
Godfrey Benjamin
Casper launched new wallet with enhanced security and user interface features
Cover image via www.freepik.com

In an unusual turn of events, Casper Network (CSPR) has joined the league of altcoins leading the market momentum today. The digital currency is trading at a spot price of $0.05471, up by 1.24% over the past 24 hours and by 36% in the week-to-date (WTD) period.

While many have tagged Casper as one of the most undervalued crypto protocols around, the team behind the project has not stopped building despite the negative turn in the market in the past few months. The recent price upsurge is borne out of positive sentiment in the Casper ecosystem following the release of the new Casper Wallet.

While Casper still relishes the fact that it is one of the most energy efficient protocols around, the new wallet introduces some unique and advanced experiences ranging from a better user interface, complete desktop browser support, functional notifications and enhanced security.

Having native decentralized applications is an hallmark of harnessing innovation in every Layer 1 blockchain network's ecosystem. With the new Casper Wallet, most of the dApps and users within the Casper Network will now have access to a wallet that can serve everyone regardless of their needs.

Casper and subtle ecosystem growth

When it comes to decentralized finance and other related innovations, Casper Network ranks lower compared to its peers in the digital currency ecosystem. However, occasional price surges are not uncommon for CSPR, especially when new innovations are unveiled.

For Casper, the protocol introduces continuous scheduled upgrades to enhance its overall functionalities. As reported earlier by U.Today, Casper has activated a number of upgrades to help drive its enterprise adoption across the board.

The protocol also partnered with Terra Virtua to achieve Tamper Proof Authenticity, proof that it can collaborate with other mainstream innovators in the industry.

article image
About the author
Godfrey Benjamin

Godfrey Benjamin is an experienced crypto journalist whose main goal is to educate everyone around him about the prospects of Web 3.0. His love for crypto was birthed when, as a former banker, he discovered the obvious advantages of decentralized money over traditional payments. With his vast experience covering various aspects of Web3, Godfrey's articles has been featured on Blockchain.news, Cryptonews and Coingape, among others.

