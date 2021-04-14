Terra Virtua NFT Team Partners with Casper Labs to Achieve Tamper-Proof Authenticity

Terra Virtua, a cutting-edge digital raribles ecosystem, has chosen Casper Network as its technical partner for new solution

Terra Virtua, a global marketplace for non-fungible tokens (NFTs) that works in the U.S., U.K. and Asia, has partnered with blockchain developers Casper Labs in strategic technology collaboration. Here's what will change on the worldwide NFT scene.

Improving authenticity in NFT trading

According to the official announcement by Casper Labs, its instruments will be harnessed by Terra Virtua NFT marketplace to advance the technology of NFT trading.

Image via Twitter

Namely, Casper Labs' technical facilities will ensure the authenticity of physical ("real-world") objects represented by NFTs available on Terra Virtua.

That said, the potential owners of digital collectibles offered by Terra Virtua will be certain of the authenticity of their purchases.

No third party will be able to tamper the encrypted security of this system.

New-gen technologies for digital collectibles' massive adoption

Jawad Ashraf, co-founder and CTO of Terra Virtua, outlined the long-term nature of this partnership for two teams and the NFT scene as a whole:

We are looking forward to working with CasperLabs to leverage NFTs in terms of authentication. This is a truly untapped global market and we are working closely with the Casper team to launch some great solutions.

The cooperation with Terra Virtua is among the inaugural releases that follow Casper Network's mainnet.

The Casper Labs team highlights that such integrations have the chance to push forward the mainstream adoption of a blockchain technology through interesting NFT-oriented use cases.