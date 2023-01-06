Cardano's Djed Stablecoin Scores New Partnership Ahead of Launch

Fri, 01/06/2023 - 13:32
article image
Tomiwabold Olajide
Cardano's Djed hints partnership with NFT payment gateway
Cardano's Djed Stablecoin Scores New Partnership Ahead of Launch
Cover image via unsplash.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

The COTI network has announced a new Djed partnership, this time with Yepple, a blockchain development startup that offers NFT payment gateways that accept any fungible native token as payment.

The price of ADA is susceptible to change when a project creator sells an NFT collection. Creators will now list their NFTs with a DJED price tag to stop this from happening. This will make it easier for creators to have stable revenue.

Related
Cardano's Djed Stablecoin Sees 35 New Partnerships as Mainnet Launch Nears

The agreement, according to COTI in a blog post, aims to ensure optimal Djed usage throughout the whole Cardano ecosystem. Particularly, this collaboration will improve the integration of Djed payments for NFTs on Cardano.

Djed, a crypto-backed algorithmic stablecoin developed by Cardano builder IOG and powered by COTI uses smart contracts to achieve price stabilization. The protocol is still in the testing phase, as work on the platform is ongoing.

In December, as reported by U.Today, Djed's public testnet version 1.1.1 was reactivated. This version comes with several new capabilities, one of which is the Vasil hard fork compatibility.

Shahaf Bar-Geffen, CEO of the COTI network, stated that Djed would go through an extensive third-party security audit before being made available on the mainnet after developers and testers have confirmed its security and functionality. The anticipated launch date for the algorithmic stablecoin is January 2023.

#Cardano News
article image
About the author
Tomiwabold Olajide

Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

related image NFT Rug Pull Artist Behind MAYC Copycat Charged by US Authorities
01/06/2023 - 16:27
NFT Rug Pull Artist Behind MAYC Copycat Charged by US Authorities
Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov
related image Breaking: Balancer DeFi Reports "Issues," Asks LPs To Remove Liquidity ASAP
01/06/2023 - 16:06
Breaking: Balancer DeFi Reports "Issues," Asks LPs To Remove Liquidity ASAP
Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov
related image XRP Adoption in US Is What China Wants To Prevent, SEC Comes in Handy: Opinion
01/06/2023 - 15:55
XRP Adoption in US Is What China Wants To Prevent, SEC Comes in Handy: Opinion
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan