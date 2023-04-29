Cardano's Djed Deploys on Ethereum-Compatible Sidechain: Details

Sat, 04/29/2023 - 14:53
article image
Tomiwabold Olajide
This marks its first deployment on Solidity
Cover image via unsplash.com

Djed Alliance, the steward of Djed stablecoin protocol, has announced that a new deployment of the Djed stablecoin protocol is now live on Milkomeda-C1, the EVM-compatible sidechain of Cardano.

This would mark its third deployment and, more significantly, its first deployment on Solidity, the main programming language for writing smart contracts for the Ethereum blockchain. The new deployment is expected to create room for its expansion to several additional EVM-compatible blockchains.

In January of this year, the Djed stablecoin went live on the mainnet and has since shown growth in its utility.

Another significant development is that Dead Pxlz, a non-fungible token (NFT) project, will soon launch a new game in the Cardano ecosystem.

Dead Pxlz is using the Paima Engine, according to a tweet from Paima Studios, the company that created it, to produce the upcoming PXL Wars game.

Recent developments in Cardano ecosystem

Cardano builder IOG has published its most current weekly report, which highlights ecosystem developments.

The Hydra team investigated adding Hydra support to Kupo, worked on resolving state machine continuity on-chain and considered voting project possibilities. To prepare for the 0.10.0 release, the team also updated some dependencies and rectified a few problems in the test suites.

The Conway ledger era development and CIP-1694 have both seen additional progress over the past two weeks from the ledger team. Conway now supports Plutus v3 in particular, and CIP-1694 is the first version of Cardano's on-chain governance. Achieving widespread consensus is essential as Cardano looks to the future, given its significance.

#Cardano News #DJED Stablecoin #Ethereum
article image
About the author
Tomiwabold Olajide

Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

