Charles Hoskinson to Announce Date of Cardano's Smart Contract Launch This Week

IOHK is just days away from announcing the exact date of Cardano’s smart contract launch

IOHK CEO Charles Hoskinson has announced that the date of Cardano’s much-anticipated smart contract launch is going to be revealed this Friday:

We had a lot of discussions with partners and other people, and it looks like we are on track for Friday to announce the date.

The cryptocurrency billionaire adds that it will be “a very achievable date.”



That said, he cautions the community that onboarding the exchanges will be “the final go-no-go.”